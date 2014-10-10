Allograft Market report has been created in such a way that it proves to be the most suitable to the business needs. Moreover, this market report gives idea to clients about the market drivers and restraints with the help of SWOT analysis and also provides all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2017, base year 2018 and forecast period of 2019-2026. This market study also evaluates the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Allograft Market By Type (DBM, Machined Allograft, Soft Tissue Allograft, Others), Application (Dentistry, Orthopedic, Wound Care, Spinal, Trauma, Others), End-Users (Hospitals, Specialized Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Allografts are bone or tissues that are transplanted from a particular individual from one person to another having a different genotype. These bone and tissues originate from cadaver bones, tissues or even living donors, whether related or unrelated. The donor individual does not have to be a twin of the recipient even, but both of them have to be of the same species.

Top Key Players:

ALLERGAN;

Braun Melsungen AG;

CONMED Corporation;

XTANT MEDICAL;

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.;

com;

ALON SOURCE GROUP;

BD;

Arthrex, Inc.;

Bone Bank Allografts.;

Osiris;

Integra LifeSciences;

AlloSource;;

DePuy Synthes;

Medtronic;

NuVasive, Inc.;

Orthofix Holdings, Inc.;

Smith&Nephew;

Stryker;

Wright Medical Group N.V.;

Zimmer Biomet

Arthrex, Inc.

Market Drivers:

Rising population of geriatric category has resulted in increased demand for the product due to the increased number of tissue treatments, replacements prevalent with this category of population

Growth in demand of application of soft tissue allografts from sports segment is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High cost of products amid lack of reimbursement policies for the product is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Concerns regarding transmissions of diseases and other complications is one of the major factors restraining the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2017, ALLERGAN announced that they had completed the acquisition of LifeCell Corporation for an estimated USD 2.9 billion. This acquisition is an indication of ALLERGAN’S entry into the regenerative medicines and treatment categories. This will help in adding and expanding the plastic surgeries portfolio of ALLERGAN by combining the offerings, innovations available with the acquisition

In November 2016, LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. announced they had acquired Restore Flow Allografts for USD 14 million. This acquisition will help in enhancement and add to the existing biologics product portfolio of LeMaitre along with the future expansion of market in the European and Canadian region.

Market Segmentations:

Global Allograft Market is segmented on the basis of

Product Type

Application

End-User

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Type

Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM)

Machined Allograft

Soft Tissue Allograft

Others

By Application

Dentistry

Orthopedic

Wound Care

Spinal

Trauma

Others

By End-Users

Hospitals

Specialized Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Allograft Market

Global allograft market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of allograft market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

