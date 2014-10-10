Platform-as-a-Service market report has been created in such a way that it proves to be the most suitable to the business needs. Moreover, this market report gives idea to clients about the market drivers and restraints with the help of SWOT analysis and also provides all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2017, base year 2018 and forecast period of 2019-2026. This market study also evaluates the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global platform-as-a-service market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 25.14% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing need for reducing organizational costs, as well as promoting efficiency of operations amongst various operational cycles.

Market Definition: Global Platform-as-a-Service Market

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) is defined as a specialised category of cloud computing providing consumers with a designated platform wherein they can manage, develop and run their applications not requiring developing a physical infrastructure required for the successful operations of an application. This service is provided by dedicated hosting organizations having a dedicated hardware and software infrastructure present on their premises, providing their consumers access to these services over the cloud.

Global Platform-as-a-Service Market By Solution (Business Application Platforms, Raw Computing Platforms, Social Application Platforms, Web Application Platforms), Deployment (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), Type (Application, Application Development & Management, AIM, Integration, BIP, BPM, Data Management/DBMS), Organization Size (Large-Scale, Medium Scale, Small-Scale), End-Users (BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Telecom, Technology, E-Commerce, Electronics, Media & Entertainment, Educational Services, Professional Services, Public Sector, Retail & Distribution of CPG, Manufacturing, Travel & Transport, Energy & Utility, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Top Key Players:

Amazon Web Services, Inc.;

Google;

Microsoft;

Oracle;

com, inc.;

Atos SE;

SAP SE;

Engine Yard, Inc.;

FUJITSU;

Red Hat, Inc.;

ActiveState Software Inc.;

IBM Corporation;

Dell Inc.;

Software AG;

VMware, Inc.;

AT&T Intellectual Property.;

CloudBees, Inc.;

Citrix Systems, Inc.;

Open Text Corporation;

GigaSpaces;

Intuit Inc.;

TIBCO Software Inc.

WSO2

among others.

Market Drivers:

Availability of individual payment features depending on the consumers usage of each service is expected to boost the growth of the market

Flexible and agile nature of the service offering with ease of access and deployment; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Lack of need for IT knowledge and information with its usage is also drives the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness regarding the product offerings in the various developing regions as well as smaller organizations is expected to restricts the growth of the market

Concerns regarding security, privacy of confidential information relating to the applications being run on the platforms; this factor is also expected to restricts the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, SoftwareONE announced that they had completed the acquisition of COMPAREX, allowing for significant innovations and expansions of SoftwareONE’s offerings as well as increasing their presence in various geographical regions. This acquisition will help in continued transformations in the offerings relating to platform, solutions and services to their consumers

In June 2018, TIBCO Software Inc. announced that they had acquired “Scribe Software”, cloud-based integration service which combined with TIBCO’s “Cloud Integration” will provide customers with an extended offering of integration services connecting everything. This acquisition will also help in providing greater service offerings with an ability to serve larger markets

Market Segmentations:

Global Platform-as-a-Service Market is segmented on the basis of

Solution

Deployment

Type

Organization Size

End-User

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Solution

Business Application Platforms

Raw Computing Platforms

Social Application Platforms

Web Application Platforms

By Deployment

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Type

Application

Application Development & Management

Application Infrastructure & Middleware (AIM)

Integration

Business Intelligence Platform (BIP)

Business Process Management (BPM)

Data Management/Database Management Systems (DBMS)

By Organization Size

Large-Scale

Medium Scale

Small-Scale

By End-Users

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Telecom

Technology

E-Commerce

Electronics

Media & Entertainment

Educational Services

Professional Services

Public Sector

Retail & Distribution of Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG)

Manufacturing

Travel & Transport

Energy & Utility

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Platform-as-a-Service Market

Global platform-as-a-service market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of platform-as-a-service market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

