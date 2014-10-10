Platform-as-a-Service Market Top Insights on the Market -Leading key players Involved: Microsoft; Oracle; com, inc.; Atos SE; SAP SE; Engine Yard, Inc
Global platform-as-a-service market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 25.14% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing need for reducing organizational costs, as well as promoting efficiency of operations amongst various operational cycles.
Market Definition: Global Platform-as-a-Service Market
Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) is defined as a specialised category of cloud computing providing consumers with a designated platform wherein they can manage, develop and run their applications not requiring developing a physical infrastructure required for the successful operations of an application. This service is provided by dedicated hosting organizations having a dedicated hardware and software infrastructure present on their premises, providing their consumers access to these services over the cloud.
Global Platform-as-a-Service Market By Solution (Business Application Platforms, Raw Computing Platforms, Social Application Platforms, Web Application Platforms), Deployment (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), Type (Application, Application Development & Management, AIM, Integration, BIP, BPM, Data Management/DBMS), Organization Size (Large-Scale, Medium Scale, Small-Scale), End-Users (BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Telecom, Technology, E-Commerce, Electronics, Media & Entertainment, Educational Services, Professional Services, Public Sector, Retail & Distribution of CPG, Manufacturing, Travel & Transport, Energy & Utility, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Top Key Players:
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.;
- Google;
- Microsoft;
- Oracle;
- com, inc.;
- Atos SE;
- SAP SE;
- Engine Yard, Inc.;
- FUJITSU;
- Red Hat, Inc.;
- ActiveState Software Inc.;
- IBM Corporation;
- Dell Inc.;
- Software AG;
- VMware, Inc.;
- AT&T Intellectual Property.;
- CloudBees, Inc.;
- Citrix Systems, Inc.;
- Open Text Corporation;
- GigaSpaces;
- Intuit Inc.;
- TIBCO Software Inc.
- WSO2
- among others.
Market Drivers:
- Availability of individual payment features depending on the consumers usage of each service is expected to boost the growth of the market
- Flexible and agile nature of the service offering with ease of access and deployment; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market
- Lack of need for IT knowledge and information with its usage is also drives the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- Lack of awareness regarding the product offerings in the various developing regions as well as smaller organizations is expected to restricts the growth of the market
- Concerns regarding security, privacy of confidential information relating to the applications being run on the platforms; this factor is also expected to restricts the growth of the market
Key Developments in the Market:
- In February 2019, SoftwareONE announced that they had completed the acquisition of COMPAREX, allowing for significant innovations and expansions of SoftwareONE’s offerings as well as increasing their presence in various geographical regions. This acquisition will help in continued transformations in the offerings relating to platform, solutions and services to their consumers
- In June 2018, TIBCO Software Inc. announced that they had acquired “Scribe Software”, cloud-based integration service which combined with TIBCO’s “Cloud Integration” will provide customers with an extended offering of integration services connecting everything. This acquisition will also help in providing greater service offerings with an ability to serve larger markets
Market Segmentations:
Global Platform-as-a-Service Market is segmented on the basis of
- Solution
- Deployment
- Type
- Organization Size
- End-User
- Geography
Market Segmentations in Details:
By Solution
- Business Application Platforms
- Raw Computing Platforms
- Social Application Platforms
- Web Application Platforms
By Deployment
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
By Type
- Application
- Application Development & Management
- Application Infrastructure & Middleware (AIM)
- Integration
- Business Intelligence Platform (BIP)
- Business Process Management (BPM)
- Data Management/Database Management Systems (DBMS)
By Organization Size
- Large-Scale
- Medium Scale
- Small-Scale
By End-Users
- Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
- Healthcare & Life Sciences
- Telecom
- Technology
- E-Commerce
- Electronics
- Media & Entertainment
- Educational Services
- Professional Services
- Public Sector
- Retail & Distribution of Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG)
- Manufacturing
- Travel & Transport
- Energy & Utility
- Others
By Geography
North America
- S.
- Canada,
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Competitive Analysis: Global Platform-as-a-Service Market
Global platform-as-a-service market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of platform-as-a-service market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
