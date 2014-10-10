Incredible Growth of Wearable Apps Market

Wearable apps are wearable device-based applications that allow consumers to track and monitor their fitness levels and sports activities, keep a check on online transactions, and navigate maps using devices such as fitness bands, smartwatches, and smart glasses. These apps allow users to keep track of their heart rate, blood pressure, and the calories burned during a workout. Wearable apps are gaining popularity in the healthcare and industrial segments. They help to optimize operational efficiency. Most of the wearable apps work when they are synced with smartphones. However, as the technology is growing, a large number of vendors are creating stand-alone apps that can be installed in wearable devices, especially in smartwatches.

According to the report, sports and fitness apps have become an integral part of the life of millions of mobile users. Such apps help and guide users to maintain a healthy lifestyle and fitness regime. The three app categories that are in high demand are running trackers, heart rate monitors, and multi-sport and activity trackers. A large number of free sports and fitness apps are available in app stores. Some of the top 20 fitness apps include Argus, UP by Jawbone, MapMyFitness, UA Recorder, Endomondo, and RunKeeper. The growing demand for sports and fitness apps is driving

Global Wearable Apps Market documents a detailed study of different aspects of the Global Market. It shows the steady growth in market in spite of the fluctuations and changing market trends. The report is based on certain important parameters.

Wearable Apps Market competition by top manufacturers as follow:Siemens Healthcare, Roche Diagnostics, Instrumentation Laboratory,

The rising technology in Wearable Apps market is also depicted in this research report. Factors that are boosting the growth of the market, and giving a positive push to thrive in the global market is explained in detail. It includes a meticulous analysis of market trends, market shares and revenue growth patterns and the volume and value of the market. It is also based on a meticulously structured methodology. These methods help to analyze markets on the basis of thorough research and analysis.

The Type Coverage in the Market are Smartwatch Wearable Apps, Fitness Band Wearable Apps, Smart Glass Wearable Apps,

Market Segment by Applications, covers Online, Offline,

The research report summarizes companies from different industries. This Wearable Apps Market report has been combined with a variety of market segments such as applications, end users and sales. Focus on existing market analysis and future innovation to provide better insight into your business. This study includes sophisticated technology for the market and diverse perspectives of various industry professionals.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

