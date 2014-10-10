Market Analysis: Global Fatty Acids Market

Global fatty acids market is registering a healthy CAGR of 13.08% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising awareness towards consuming sustainable products owing to rising health consciousness is the major factor for the growth of the market.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global fatty acids market are Akzo Nobel N.V., Wujiang Jinyu Lanolin Co.Ltd, BASF SE, Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Arizona Chemicals, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Godrej Industries Limited, Eastman Chemical Company, Croda International Plc, Oleon N.V., FMC Corporation, Dow, Enzymotec Ltd., Omega Protein Corporation, AKER BIOMARINE ANTARCTIC AS, Polaris, Cargil Incorporated, GOLDEN OMEGA, Acasti Pharma Inc., Stepan Company, Maruha Nichiro Corporation, Sinomega Biotech Engineering Co., Ltd, Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd., GC Rieber Oils, SOLUTEX among others.

Market Definition: Global Fatty Acids Market

Fatty acids are straight chain aliphatic carboxylic acids which are important source of lipid and acts as metabolic fuel. In 2018, the price of Brent crude oil has increased up to USD 80/ Barrel resulted into increased competitiveness of lauric acid. The demand and supply is rose in 2017. The growth is driven by some factors which include ester quats, fatty esters, fatty amines and metal stearates. Due to decrease in prices of raw materials, the production cost of fatty acid also falls down. In 2018, prices of short and medium fatty acids are weakened thus there is increased supply of lauric oil. The profitability is increased in the year 2017 and 2018 after terrible year of 2016, with some cutting-edge pipeline project the consumption rate of fatty acids will be continue to improve. With Growing demand of newer industries such as plastics and rubber especially in the developing countries which impacted the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Increasing functional food and dietary supplements demand is helping in the growth of market

Rise in number of chronic diseases is expected to drive the market growth

Growing innovative production technologies and requirement for essential fatty acids in foods & beverages, infant formula, and pharmaceuticals will increase the market growth

Growing industries such as plastics and rubber especially in the developing countries; will boost the market growth

Market Restraints

Fluctuating prices of raw materials will restrain the market growth

Biological effects due to deficiency of fatty acids such as stroke, inflammation, coronary artery disease and blood pressure will hamper the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Fatty Acids Market

By Product

Omega-3

Omega-6

Omega-7

Omega-9

By Application

Pharmaceutical

Dietary Supplement

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Animal Feed

Healthcare

Agrochemicals

Lubricants

Infant Formula

By Source

Vegetable Oil

Marine

Nut & Seeds

Soy & Soy Products

By Form

Powder

Syrup

Oil

Other

By Type

Monosaturated

Polysaturated

Saturated

Trans Fat

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany Sweden Poland Denmark Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea New Zealand Vietnam India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Oman Qatar Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, Croda International Plc, had acquired Nautilus Biosciences Canada Inc. (Nautilus). This will resulted into expansion in biotechnology and strengthened its position for offering various innovative products to the consumers

In March 2015, Enzymotec Ltd. had granted patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, which will helps to strengthen its global position in the omega 3 market. This patent consists of long chain poly-unsaturated fatty acids which are intended for production of Enzymotec’s products such as omega 3 products and Krill oil

Competitive Analysis:

Global fatty acids market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of fatty acids market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Fatty Acids Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of Market Segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market Drivers and Restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

