Global Fatty Acids Market Capacity, Production, Product Cost, Volumes, And Investment Opportunities 2019-2026
Market Analysis: Global Fatty Acids Market
Global fatty acids market is registering a healthy CAGR of 13.08% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising awareness towards consuming sustainable products owing to rising health consciousness is the major factor for the growth of the market.
Key Market Competitors:
Few of the major competitors currently working in global fatty acids market are Akzo Nobel N.V., Wujiang Jinyu Lanolin Co.Ltd, BASF SE, Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Arizona Chemicals, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Godrej Industries Limited, Eastman Chemical Company, Croda International Plc, Oleon N.V., FMC Corporation, Dow, Enzymotec Ltd., Omega Protein Corporation, AKER BIOMARINE ANTARCTIC AS, Polaris, Cargil Incorporated, GOLDEN OMEGA, Acasti Pharma Inc., Stepan Company, Maruha Nichiro Corporation, Sinomega Biotech Engineering Co., Ltd, Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd., GC Rieber Oils, SOLUTEX among others.
Get Sample Analysis of Global Market Information: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-fatty-acids-market
Market Definition: Global Fatty Acids Market
Fatty acids are straight chain aliphatic carboxylic acids which are important source of lipid and acts as metabolic fuel. In 2018, the price of Brent crude oil has increased up to USD 80/ Barrel resulted into increased competitiveness of lauric acid. The demand and supply is rose in 2017. The growth is driven by some factors which include ester quats, fatty esters, fatty amines and metal stearates. Due to decrease in prices of raw materials, the production cost of fatty acid also falls down. In 2018, prices of short and medium fatty acids are weakened thus there is increased supply of lauric oil. The profitability is increased in the year 2017 and 2018 after terrible year of 2016, with some cutting-edge pipeline project the consumption rate of fatty acids will be continue to improve. With Growing demand of newer industries such as plastics and rubber especially in the developing countries which impacted the growth of the market in the forecast period.
Market Drivers
- Increasing functional food and dietary supplements demand is helping in the growth of market
- Rise in number of chronic diseases is expected to drive the market growth
- Growing innovative production technologies and requirement for essential fatty acids in foods & beverages, infant formula, and pharmaceuticals will increase the market growth
- Growing industries such as plastics and rubber especially in the developing countries; will boost the market growth
Market Restraints
- Fluctuating prices of raw materials will restrain the market growth
- Biological effects due to deficiency of fatty acids such as stroke, inflammation, coronary artery disease and blood pressure will hamper the growth of this market
Segmentation: Global Fatty Acids Market
By Product
- Omega-3
- Omega-6
- Omega-7
- Omega-9
By Application
- Pharmaceutical
- Dietary Supplement
- Food & Beverages
- Cosmetics
- Animal Feed
- Healthcare
- Agrochemicals
- Lubricants
- Agrochemicals
- Infant Formula
By Source
- Vegetable Oil
- Marine
- Nut & Seeds
- Soy & Soy Products
By Form
- Powder
- Syrup
- Oil
- Other
By Type
- Monosaturated
- Polysaturated
- Saturated
- Trans Fat
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- Sweden
- Poland
- Denmark
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- New Zealand
- Vietnam
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Oman
- Qatar
- Kuwait
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Get TOC of Full Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-fatty-acids-market
Key Developments in the Market:
- In January 2018, Croda International Plc, had acquired Nautilus Biosciences Canada Inc. (Nautilus). This will resulted into expansion in biotechnology and strengthened its position for offering various innovative products to the consumers
- In March 2015, Enzymotec Ltd. had granted patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, which will helps to strengthen its global position in the omega 3 market. This patent consists of long chain poly-unsaturated fatty acids which are intended for production of Enzymotec’s products such as omega 3 products and Krill oil
Competitive Analysis:
Global fatty acids market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of fatty acids market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Research Methodology: Global Fatty Acids Market
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.
The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.
Key Insights in the report:
- Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market
- Complete analysis of Market Segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026
- Market Drivers and Restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure
To Know More : https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-fatty-acids-market
About Us
Data Bridge Market Research is a versatile market research and consulting firm with over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles and Automotive, Chemical and Material, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Robotics, among many others.
Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.
Contact Us
Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475
Mail: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com
https://databridgemarketresearch.com