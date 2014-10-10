Market Analysis: Global Neglected Tropical Diseases Treatment Market

Global neglected tropical diseases treatment market is market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.Recent approval, launches of novel treatment and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global neglected tropical diseases treatment market are Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Moderna, Valneva SE, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, Insud Pharma group, Humanigen, Inc, Savant HWP, Inc, Bayer AG, Eisai Co., Ltd, Oblita Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Themis Bioscience GmbH, Novartis AG, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Zydus Cadila, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Veru Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, and others

Market Definition: Global Neglected Tropical Diseases Treatment Market

Neglected tropical diseases is defined as diverse and heterogeneous group of communicable diseases that prevails in the tropical and subtropical conditions with approximately 149 countries

According to the statistics published by the National Organization for Rare Disorders, Inc, familial Mediterranean fever is more prevalent in the south-eastern Mediterranean area with the estimated annual prevalence of (1/200-1/1000). Growing government support and rise in special designation from the regulatory authorities is driving the market growth.

Market Drivers

Growing prevalence of infections in tropical and subtropical origin including North African, Jewish, Arab, Armenian, Turkish, Greek or Italian ancestry is driving the growth of this market.

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

Increase in special designation from the regulatory authority is propelling the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Neglected Tropical Diseases Treatment Market

By Disease Type

Mediterranean Fever

Ebola Virus Infection

Chagas Disease

Zika Virus Infection

Chikungunya

Others

By Treatment Type

Drugs Analgesics Antipyretics Antibiotics Others

Vaccine Dengvaxia Mosquirix Others



By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2017, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED entered into research collaboration with Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi) to develop the drugs for Chagas disease and leishmaniasis. This collaboration will improve the access to disease specific novel treatment for neglected tropical diseases including Chagas disease and leishmaniasis.

In September 2016, Novartis AG has received three simultaneous approvals for the expanded use of Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker for the treatment of three distinct types of Periodic Fever Syndromes including Tumor Necrosis Factor-Receptor Associated Periodic Syndrome (TRAPS), Hyperimmunoglobulin D Syndrome (HIDS)/Mevalonate Kinase Deficiency (MKD) and Familial Mediterranean Fever (FMF). This drug has also received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA. The expanded approval of Ilaris represents transformative treatments to patients with a high medical need.

Competitive Analysis:

Global neglected tropical diseases treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global neglected tropical diseases treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

