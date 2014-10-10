Market Analysis: Global Blood Clotting Factor Market

Global blood clotting factor market is estimated to rise with the substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The imminent market report contains data for historic year 2017 and the base year calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.The growth of the market can be attributed to prevalence of acute stroke and short window for treatment of stroke.

Key Market Competitors:

Some of the major companies functioning in global blood clotting factor market are Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BioreclamationIVT. ELEVATING SCIENCE, Life Technologies, Illumina, Inc., Agilent Technologies,Inc, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Perkinelmer, Inc., QIAGEN, Oxford Gene Technology, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., BGI, Eurofins Scientific, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Novogene Corporation, Promega Corporation, Luminex Corporation, TAKARA BIO INC, Danaher, ELITechGroup, MYRIAD GENETICS, INC, AutoGenomics, Biocartis, IntegraGen and Interpace Diagnostics group, inc, among others

Market Definition: Global Blood Clotting Factor Market

Blood coagulation or coagulation is the method through which blood shifts from liquid to gel, creating clots. These clots lead to bleeding cessation. However, in individuals with liver disease, thrombophilia, and hemophilia, the coagulation process is hindered. Different testing processes for blood coagulation are used to diagnose these illnesses, which provide the hemostatic functioning status of the patients

600,000 non-fatal cases of deadly blood clots occur each year, of which 40% are blood clots in the lungs and 60% are blood clots in the legs

900,000 cases per year are now suggested by recent scientific modeling and public health statistics.

Market Drivers

Rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases and blood disorders is driving the market growth

Increasing condition of high-sensitivity POC coagulation testing will propel the growth of the market

Advancement in technology is boosting the market growth in the forecast period

Rising laboratory automation can fuel the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Excessive cost of fully automated coagulation analyzer will hinder the growth of the market

Less availability of skilled professional is also hampering the market in the forecast period

Strict government rules & regulations regarding with the safety and efficiency of blood clot retrieval devices is restraining the market growth



Segmentation: Global Blood Clotting Factor Market

By Product

Clinical Laboratory Analyzers Consumables Systems Automated Systems Semi-automated Systems Manual Systems Point-Of-Care Testing Analyzers



By Test

Prothrombin Time Testing

Fibrinogen Testing

Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time Testing

Activated Clotting Time Testing

D-Dimer Testing

Platelet Function Tests

Anti-Factor Xa Tests

Heparin & Protamine Dose Response Tests for ACT

Others

By Technology

Mechanical Technology

Optical Technology

Electrochemical Technology

Others

By Application

Bleeding Disorder

Acquired Bleeding Disorders

Hemophilia

Von Willebrand Disease

By End User

Academic Institutions

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Australia Singapore Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Genentech a member of Roche group received FDA approval for the drug Hemlibra. This product will help in prevention of bleeding episodes in adults and children. With this approval the company had increase its brand value in the market

In February, 2018, Novo Nordisk received approval for its product NovoSeven RT. The product is able to act as anti-coagulating agent which will assist the company to enhance its product portfolio in the market

Competitive Analysis:

Global blood clotting factor market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of blood clotting factor market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Blood Clotting Factor Market

Data assemblage and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technical Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

