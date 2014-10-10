Market Analysis: Global Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Market

Global semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018, historic year 2017. Increasing consumption of consumer electronics and rising outsourcing activities is another factor for the growth of this market.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment market are Applied Materials, Inc., EBARA CORPORATION, Lapmaster, Entrepix, Inc., Revasum., TOKYO SEIMITSU CO., LTD, Logomatic GmbH, Komatsu NTC, OKAMOTO CORPORATION, Amtech Systems, Inc., BBS KINMEI CO.,LTD., DYMEK Company Ltd., Dynavest Pte Ltd., FUJIKOSHI MACHINERY CORP., G&N Genauigkeits Maschinenbau Nürnberg GmbH, Gigamat Technologies, Hunan Yujing Machinery Co., Ltd., Meyer Burger Technology AG, Speedfam (I) Pvt. Ltd., among others.

Market Definition: Global Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Market

Wafer is a thin piece of a semiconductor which is usually made of crystalline silicon which is mainly used as a base for the silicon based photovoltaic cell and to fabricate electronic integrated circuits. Today, thin wafers are more in demand as electronics are getting smaller and smaller with time. Grinding machine as the name suggest is a machine which is used for grinder. Belt grinder, cylindrical grinder, surface grinder, and bench grinder are some of the common type of grinder. Increasing usage of electronic device is the factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for miniaturization of semiconductor will drive the market growth

Growing prevalence for consumer electronics also acts as a market driver

Increasing outsourcing activities will also propel the market growth

Availability of incentives and discounts for long term customer also contributes as a major factor in the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

High development cost acts as a restraining factor for the market growth

Problems associated with the manufacturing will also hamper the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Market

By Equipment

Deposition

Lithography

Ion Implant

Etching and Cleaning

Others

By End- Users

Foundries

Memory Manufacturers

IDMs

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Tokyo Big Sight announced the launch of their DFG8640 which is a fully automatic grinder compatible with 8”-diameter wafers which is very good for lithium tantalite, silicon, silicon carbide and lithium niobate. DFG8640 will help to improve the productivity and can achieve high-precision grinding through (1) optimizing the processing point layout

In November 2018, Applied Ventures, LLC, announced their new co-investment initiative with Empire State Development so that they can increase innovation in Upstate New York. The main aim is to invest in promising Upstate New York startups across different industries such as semiconductor, artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles and others

Competitive Analysis

Global semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

