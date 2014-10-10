Global Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Market Size, Share and Growth Opportunities by 2026 || EBARA CORPORATION, Lapmaster, Entrepix, Inc., Revasum., TOKYO SEIMITSU CO.
Market Analysis: Global Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Market
Global semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018, historic year 2017. Increasing consumption of consumer electronics and rising outsourcing activities is another factor for the growth of this market.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment market are Applied Materials, Inc., EBARA CORPORATION, Lapmaster, Entrepix, Inc., Revasum., TOKYO SEIMITSU CO., LTD, Logomatic GmbH, Komatsu NTC, OKAMOTO CORPORATION, Amtech Systems, Inc., BBS KINMEI CO.,LTD., DYMEK Company Ltd., Dynavest Pte Ltd., FUJIKOSHI MACHINERY CORP., G&N Genauigkeits Maschinenbau Nürnberg GmbH, Gigamat Technologies, Hunan Yujing Machinery Co., Ltd., Meyer Burger Technology AG, Speedfam (I) Pvt. Ltd., among others.
Market Definition: Global Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Market
Wafer is a thin piece of a semiconductor which is usually made of crystalline silicon which is mainly used as a base for the silicon based photovoltaic cell and to fabricate electronic integrated circuits. Today, thin wafers are more in demand as electronics are getting smaller and smaller with time. Grinding machine as the name suggest is a machine which is used for grinder. Belt grinder, cylindrical grinder, surface grinder, and bench grinder are some of the common type of grinder. Increasing usage of electronic device is the factor fuelling the growth of this market.
Market Drivers:
- Rising demand for miniaturization of semiconductor will drive the market growth
- Growing prevalence for consumer electronics also acts as a market driver
- Increasing outsourcing activities will also propel the market growth
- Availability of incentives and discounts for long term customer also contributes as a major factor in the growth of this market
Market Restraints:
- High development cost acts as a restraining factor for the market growth
- Problems associated with the manufacturing will also hamper the growth of this market
Segmentation: Global Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Market
By Equipment
- Deposition
- Lithography
- Ion Implant
- Etching and Cleaning
- Others
By End- Users
- Foundries
- Memory Manufacturers
- IDMs
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In December 2018, Tokyo Big Sight announced the launch of their DFG8640 which is a fully automatic grinder compatible with 8”-diameter wafers which is very good for lithium tantalite, silicon, silicon carbide and lithium niobate. DFG8640 will help to improve the productivity and can achieve high-precision grinding through (1) optimizing the processing point layout
- In November 2018, Applied Ventures, LLC, announced their new co-investment initiative with Empire State Development so that they can increase innovation in Upstate New York. The main aim is to invest in promising Upstate New York startups across different industries such as semiconductor, artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles and others
Competitive Analysis
Global semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Research Methodology: Global Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Market
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.
The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
