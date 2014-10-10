Market Analysis: Global Manual Resuscitators Market

Global manual resuscitators market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 630.07 million by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing incidences of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases in the global population.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global manual resuscitators market are WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG; Laerdal Medical; Me.Ber. srl; Ambu A/S; Medline Industries, Inc.; Hopkins Medical Products; Cardinal Health; HSINER; Meditech Systems Limited; TECNO-GAZ S.p.A.; Besmed Health Business Corp.; STURDY INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.; Shining World Health Care Co., Ltd.; iM3Vet Pty Ltd.; For Care Enterprise Co., Ltd.; McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.; HUM Gesellschaft für Homecare und Medizintechnik mbH; Smiths Medical, Inc.; Teleflex Incorporated; Mercury Medical; Marshall Airway Products Limited; Romsons among others.

Market Definition: Global Manual Resuscitators Market

Manual resuscitators are medical devices that are designed for the provision of ventilation and management of airway in patients that are not able to breathe. These devices are very common in kits of ambulances and out-patient healthcare services due to its easy operating mechanism and cost-effective nature.

Market Drivers

Increasing rate of patients suffering from cardiac arrests can boost the market growth

Various initiatives and awareness programs organized by various enterprises to inform individuals regarding the usage of resuscitators enhances the growth of this market

High focus of healthcare facilities and organizations to reduce the incidences of neonatal death rate acts as a market driver

Various advancements and technological innovations in the range of product offerings by the major players is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Presence of strict regulatory demands for the development and commercialization of resuscitators hampers the market growth

Concerns regarding the complications associated with operations of the device due to its manual nature which can lead to negative lung injuries; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Availability/usage of silicon in these devices which is known to cause allergic reactions in asthmatic patients can also restrict the market growth

Segmentation: Global Manual Resuscitators Market

By Type

Self-Inflating Resuscitator

Flow-Inflating Resuscitator

T-Piece

By Modality

Disposable

Reusable

By Material

Silicon

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Rubber

By Technology

Pop-Off Valve

Positive End-Expiratory Pressure (PEEP) Valve

Others Pneumatic Double Wall Mask



By Patient Type

Adult

Pediatric

Others Neonates Infants



By Application

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Cardiopulmonary Arrest

Others Anesthesia Asthma



By End-Use

Hospital

Out-Of-Hospital

Intensive Care Units (ICUs)

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)

Military

Specialized Diagnostic Centers

Specialized Clinics

Others

By Sales Channel

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Koninklijke Philips N.V. announced that they had develop “Augmented Infant Resuscitation” for neonatal bag-valve-mask (BVM) resuscitators to be included as an addition for the existing system to reduce the difficulties encountered while asphyxiating infants and neonates. This device is an innovative addition to the respiratory system helping reduce the deaths caused due to asphyxiation

In July 2017, Flexicare, Inc. announced that they had completed the acquisition of NeoForce, Inc. based out of U.S. and focusing on the provision of pulmonary resuscitation solutions for neonates in inpatient and ambulatory scenarios. This acquisition will help in a healthy expansion of product portfolio and geographical presence of Flexicare, Inc.

Competitive Analysis:

Global manual resuscitators market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of manual resuscitators market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Manual Resuscitators Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global manual resuscitators market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

