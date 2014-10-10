Global BIPV glass market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 13.25% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising awareness about carbon footprint reduction and increasing focus towards generation of electricity through conventional and renewable resources are the factor for the growth of this market.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global BIPV glass market are Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, AGC Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass, DuPont, Solaria, HES PV LIMITED, Sonali Solar., ISSOL sa, Novergy Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Merck KGaA,, BIPV LIMITED, HHV Solar, Waaree Energies Ltd., Erasoft., Navitas Green Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Onyx Solar Group LLC., NanoPV Solar Inc., Polysolar, MetSolar, ACES AFRICA (PTY) LTD & ONYX SOLAR SL among others.

Get Sample Analysis of Global Market Information: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-bipv-glass-market

Market Definition: Global BIPV Glass Market

Building integrated photovoltaic or BIPV modules are mainly glass panes integrated between two sheets of glass with photovoltaic cells. They are widely used to develop construction parts such as curtain walls, skylights, facades and others. There main function is to allow the clean energy to enter and prevent the harmful radiation. BIVP uses different materials such as amorphous silicon, organic photo voltaic cell, dye sensitized solar cells and others. BIPV glass also promotes the generation of electricity and provides light and thermal management.

Market Drivers:

Increasing investment in architectural segment will drive the market growth

Rising household income will also propel the growth of this market

Growth in construction industry will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market

Growing efforts to decrease dependence on fossil fuel energy will also contribute as a driving factor for this market growth

Increasing adoption of green technologies also enhances the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of the BIPV will also hinder the growth of this market

Higher temperatures can deteriorate the module’s semiconducting material, which can reduce the conversion efficiency faster and lead to premature failure; this factor is also restricting the market growth

Segmentation: Global BIPV Glass Market

By Material Type

Crystalline Silicon

Amorphous Silicon

Organic Photo Voltaic Cell

Dye Sensitized Solar Cells

Others CdTe CIGS



By Glazing Type

Single Module

Double Module

By End- Use

Residential

Commercial

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy U.K. Belgium Spain Russia Turkey Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Get TOC of Full Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-bipv-glass-market

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2016, Solaria Corp and Asahi Glass Co Ltd announced the launch of their new building integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) solution for the Japanese and South East Asian markets. The company will be adding the Solaria’s BIVP technology in their building and windows facades. Sudare powered-by-Solaria is the name of the new product

In October 2016, Belnor Engineering Inc, announced the launch of Onxy Solar which is a renewable energy solution which will provide transparent and colourful photovoltaic glass. Onyx Solar crystalline silicon and thin-film PV glass can be incorporated into separate areas of the construction to replace standard glass to generate clean sunlight electricity

Competitive Analysis:

Global BIPV glass market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of BIPV glass market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global BIPV Glass Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

To Know More : https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-bipv-glass-market

About Us

Data Bridge Market Research is a versatile market research and consulting firm with over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles and Automotive, Chemical and Material, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Robotics, among many others.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Mail: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com

https://databridgemarketresearch.com