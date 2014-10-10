Global antimicrobial additives market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 13.66 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is due to the rising demand from developing countries due to infrastructure development.

Key Market Competitors:

Some of the key market players of global antimicrobial additives market are Bodycote, H.C. Starck GmbH, Metallisation Ltd, ASB industries Inc., Accuwright Industries, Kennametal Inc, Praxair Surface Technologies Inc, Brenntag Austria GmbH, Wilbur-Ellis Holdings,Inc, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., DOW, BASF SE, Nexeo Plastics, LLC., Polymet Corporation, BioCote Limited., King Plastic Corporation., Microban International, Ltd., A. Schulman, Inc., SANITIZED AG among others.

Market Definition: Global Antimicrobial Additives Market

An antimicrobial can inhibit, prevent and resist the growth of microbes including bacteria and moulds. Antimicrobial additives help to prevent the surfaces of devices, equipment from microbes and bacteria. Antimicrobial additives are also used to produce the packaging products for food, beverages and medical industries as they prevent the microbial contamination. An antimicrobial additive will work continuously when it infused into a product for making the product more hygienic.

Market Drivers:

Growth in the numbers of fast food industries will boost the market growth

Paper packaging in medicinal industry requires additives which will propel the growth of the market

Rising aging population can fuel the market of antimicrobial additives

No negative impact on properties or appearance of products inhibits the market to grow in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Volatility in raw material price is hindering the market for antimicrobial additives

Strict government regulations may restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Antimicrobial Additives Market

By Type

Organic Antimicrobial Additive

Inorganic Antimicrobial Additive

By Application

Paints and Coatings

Plastic

Pulp and Paper

Packaging

Others

End-User

Automotive

Construction

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Agriculture

Personal Care

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, SANITIZED AG launched a new antibacterial additive Sanitized Mintactiv which is made up of peppermint. With this launch the company will expands its product portfolio and will meet up the requirements of textile manufacturers

In November 2017, Ampacet launched a GERMSCLEAN 684, which is an inorganic antimicrobial additive which is a silver-based technology that offers long-lasting protection against wide variety of harmful microorganisms. With this launch GERMSCLEAN 684 protects human beings from consequent possible diseases and harmful bacteria

Competitive Analysis:

Global antimicrobial additives market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of antimicrobial additives for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

