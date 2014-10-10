Global Packaging Coatings Resins Market Development Status, Key Players Analysis and Competitive Analysis 2026 || Key Market Competitors – Pratt Industries, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Visy, Huhtamaki
Global packaging coatings resins market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The high growth of this market is due to increasing demand of biodegradable packaging in developing countries like USA, China.
Key Market Competitors:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global packaging coatings resins market are Huhtamaki Group, International Paper, DS Smith, NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD, Oji Holdings Corporation, Georgia-Pacific, Packaging Corporation of America, Detmold Group, Magnum Packaging, Mondi, Tetra Pak International S.A., Smurfit Kappa, WestRock Company, Pratt Industries, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Bryce Corporation, Visy, Huhtamaki among others.
Market Definition: Global Packaging Coatings Resins Market
Packaging has an important role in every industry. Packaging coating improves the bundling procedure by giving assurance, erosion opposition, and various chemical changes. These covering connected to different materials that are utilized during packaging extending from paper to jars. Utilization of coating materials relies on the sort of resin and added substances used in the materials.
Market Drivers:
- Growing food and beverages industry will boost the market growth
- Increasing demand in automotive industry is expected to drive the global coating resins market.
- Increasing urbanization and rapid industrial development will fuel the market growth
- Increasing consumption and manufacturing of PET bottles will drives the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Stringent government regulations can restrain the packaging coatings resins market
- Emission of harmful VOC during the production can hampers the market growth
Segmentation: Global Packaging Coatings Resins Market
By Type
- Epoxy Thermoset
- Urethane
- UV-Curable
- BPA Free
- Soft Touch UV-Curable & Urethane
- Others
By Substrate
- Metal
- Rigid Plastic
- Glass
- Liquid Cartons
- Paper-based Containers
- Flexible Packaging
- Others
By Application
- Food Cans
- Beverage Cans
- Caps & Closures
- Aerosols & Tubes
- Industrial Packaging
- Promotional Packaging
- Specialty Packaging
By End –User
- Food & Beverages
- Cosmetics
- Pharmaceuticals
- Consumer Electronics
- Automotive Components
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In May 2018, TemperPack, a leader in sustainable packaging, launched a paper-based insulator. The main aim of this launch is to expand their product portfolio and to provide an alternative of commonly used insulating materials such as EPS foam coolers to the consumers
- In October 2018, Electrolube launched a new conformal coatings at SMT Hybrid packaging. The main aim for this launch is to provide a tough, flexible and high performance coating and to meet the high demand of their customers
Competitive Analysis:
Global packaging coatings resins market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of packaging coatings resins market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Research Methodology: Global Packaging Coatings Resins Market
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.
The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
