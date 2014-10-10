Global packaging coatings resins market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The high growth of this market is due to increasing demand of biodegradable packaging in developing countries like USA, China.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global packaging coatings resins market are Huhtamaki Group, International Paper, DS Smith, NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD, Oji Holdings Corporation, Georgia-Pacific, Packaging Corporation of America, Detmold Group, Magnum Packaging, Mondi, Tetra Pak International S.A., Smurfit Kappa, WestRock Company, Pratt Industries, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Bryce Corporation, Visy, Huhtamaki among others.

Market Definition: Global Packaging Coatings Resins Market

Packaging has an important role in every industry. Packaging coating improves the bundling procedure by giving assurance, erosion opposition, and various chemical changes. These covering connected to different materials that are utilized during packaging extending from paper to jars. Utilization of coating materials relies on the sort of resin and added substances used in the materials.

Market Drivers:

Growing food and beverages industry will boost the market growth

Increasing demand in automotive industry is expected to drive the global coating resins market.

Increasing urbanization and rapid industrial development will fuel the market growth

Increasing consumption and manufacturing of PET bottles will drives the market growth

Market Restraints:

Stringent government regulations can restrain the packaging coatings resins market

Emission of harmful VOC during the production can hampers the market growth

Segmentation: Global Packaging Coatings Resins Market

By Type

Epoxy Thermoset

Urethane

UV-Curable

BPA Free

Soft Touch UV-Curable & Urethane

Others

By Substrate

Metal

Rigid Plastic

Glass

Liquid Cartons

Paper-based Containers

Flexible Packaging

Others

By Application

Food Cans

Beverage Cans

Caps & Closures

Aerosols & Tubes

Industrial Packaging

Promotional Packaging

Specialty Packaging

By End –User

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Consumer Electronics

Automotive Components

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, TemperPack, a leader in sustainable packaging, launched a paper-based insulator. The main aim of this launch is to expand their product portfolio and to provide an alternative of commonly used insulating materials such as EPS foam coolers to the consumers

In October 2018, Electrolube launched a new conformal coatings at SMT Hybrid packaging. The main aim for this launch is to provide a tough, flexible and high performance coating and to meet the high demand of their customers

Competitive Analysis:

Global packaging coatings resins market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of packaging coatings resins market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Packaging Coatings Resins Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

