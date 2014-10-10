Global polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resins market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 8.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is due to the growing demand for PET containers especially from food & beverage sector and increase in demand for frozen & processed food in developed countries like China and USA.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resins market are SCG Chemicals Co. Ltd, Mitsui Chemicals Inc, TRECORA RESOURCES, SQI Group, Synergy Additives, Kerax Limited, Micro Powders Inc, Westlake Chemical Corporation, Clariant, Cosmic Petrochem Private Limited, DEUREX AG, The Lubrizol Corporation, BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., NAN YA Plastics Industrial Co., Ltd., PET Processors LLC, RTP Company, Reliance Industries Limited, Eastman Chemical Company among others.

Market Definition: Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resins Market

Polyethylene Terephthalate also called PET or PETE is widely used polymer. It is a semi-crystalline plastic which is naturally transparent that is used in daily use products. Polyethylene terephthalate is a thermoplastic polymer resin which is produced by the reaction of raw materials of monoethylene glycol and purified terephthalic acid. Polyethylene terephthalate find diverse applications in industries such as automotive, food and beverages packaging, electronics among the others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand of carbonated soft drinks and bottle bottles will boost the market growth

Increasing demand of PET containers in food & beverage industries can drive the market growth

Low production cost will boost up the market of polyethylene waxes

High demand of 3D printing will fuel the market growth in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Stringent environmental rules and regulations for the use of plastic items can hamper the growth of the market

Stickiness of the plastic can restrain the market growth in the forecast period

High contamination of PET will hinder the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resins Market

By Product Type

Bottle

Film Sheets

Others

By Application

Food & Beverage

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments

In December 2018, Indorama Ventures which is a global chemical manufacturer acquired PET recycling capabilities from custom polymers PET, LLC. The main aim of this acquisition is to contribute as an attractive platform for the future growth as well as to expands companies product portfolio in the market

In November 2016, Manjushree Technopack, a manufacturer of plastic packaging products acquired smaller rival Varahi. The main aim of Manjushree from this acquisition is to become the largest supplier of rigid plastic across the country and to gain high profit

Competitive Analysis:

Global polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resins market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resins market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resins Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

