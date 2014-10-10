Market Analysis: Global Polyethylene Homopolymer Waxes Market

Global polyethylene homopolymer waxes market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1.47 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. . The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing demand of polyethylene waxes in paper and textile industries in developed countries such as China and USA.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global polyethylene homopolymer waxes market are SCG Chemicals Co. Ltd, Mitsui Chemicals Inc, TRECORA RESOURCES, SQI Group, Synergy Additives, Kerax Limited, Micro Powders Inc, Westlake Chemical Corporation, Honeywell International Inc, Cosmic Petrochem Private Limited, DEUREX AG, The Lubrizol Corporation, BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., WIWAX, Clariant, Innospec among others.

Market Definition: Global Polyethylene Homopolymer Waxes Market

Polyethylene wax is a low atomic weight polyethylene homopolymer wax, connected as a predictable element for end formulation to better appearance and high warm properties for a wide scope of businesses such as plastic, paints and others. The polyethylene wax has high level of crystallinity on account of the property of usage in hydrocarbon waxes for relaxing. The assessment of this wax finds its application in the preparation of crucial compound such as beautifiers, concretes, paper covering and others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand of polyethylene waxes in textile industry, paper coating, packaging and adhesives will propel the market growth

Low molecular weight boosts up its demand in food packaging industries which is driving the growth of the market

Increase demand of polyethylene waxes in household sector such as cosmetics, home decors and others is fuelling the market growth

Low production cost will boost up the market for polyethylene waxes

Market Restraints:

Stringent environmental rules and regulations of using plastic items can hamper the market growth

Stickiness of the plastic can restrain the growth of the market

High contamination of PET will hinder the market growth in the forecast period

Segmentation: Global Polyethylene Homopolymer Waxes Market

By Type

High Density Polyethylene Wax

Low Density Polyethylene Wax

Oxidized Polyethylene Wax

Micronized Polyethylene Wax

Acid-Modified Polyethylene

Others

By End- Use Industry

Plastic Industries

Paint Industries

Textile Industries

Printing Inks

Pulp & Paper Industries

Others

By Applications

Plastic

Paints

Packaging

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, The Central Asian state of Azerbaijan announced the launch of their first polypropylene production with the inauguration of SOCAR Polymer’s 184,000tpa plant. The main aim for the launch is to give a powerful boost to the country’s export potential along with expanding the growth of non-oil market of Azrbaijan

In May 2017, Orpic’s Plant launched a new product in the market for thermoforming applications which is a transparent material used in various sectors such as in food packaging, automotive industries and others. The main aim for the launch is to expand their product portfolio along with providing low economical and versatile polyethylene to the consumers which will increase its market share in future

Competitive Analysis:

Global polyethylene homopolymer waxes market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of polyethylene homopolymer waxes market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

