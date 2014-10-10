Global Homogenizers Market Unit Sales to Witness Significant Growth in the Near Future || Major Market Competitors – Bertoli srl, FBF Italia Srl, PHD Technology International, Microfluidics
Market Analysis: Global Homogenizers Market
Global homogenizers market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is due to the advancements of technology in countries including India, China and USA.
Key Market Competitors:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global homogenizers market are Krones AG, GEA Group, SPX FLOW, Sonic Corp, Avestin Inc., Bertoli srl, FBF Italia Srl, PHD Technology International, Microfluidics, EKATO HOLDING GmbH, Alitec, SIMES S.A., Silverson, FrymaKoruma AG, Goma among others.
Market Definition: Global Homogenizers Market
Homogenizers are industrial or research equipment used to mix two non-soluble products into a constant composition that helps to reduce or decrease separation. Degree of homogenization can also be controlled by using Homogenizers. Homogenizer also helps in reducing the microbiological activity and increases the shelf life of the products.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing demand of automated homogenizing equipment will fuel the market
- Increasing demand of Homogenizers in food & diary industry can boosts the market
- High demand of ultrasonic homogenizers in cosmetic industries will increase the market growth
- Increase demand of retail food market which increases the requirement for homogenizers in future
Market Restraints:
- High cost of homogenizing equipment can hampers the market growth
- Maintenance of homogenizing equipment a big challenge which can resist the market growth
Segmentation: Global Homogenizers Market
By Type
- Ultrasonic Homogenizers
- Pressure Homogenizers
- Mechanical Homogenizers
Technology
- Single-Valve Assembly
- Two-Valve Assembly
By Application
- Food & Dairy
- Pharmaceuticals
- Cosmetics & Personal
- Chemical Processing
- Other
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In September 2017, GEA launched the GEA ariete homogenizer 5400 most powerful homogenizer in the world. This launch would help the company in expanding its product portfolio along with providing economical, compact and efficient Homogenizer to the consumers
- In March 2016, Tetra Pak launched the world’s highest capacity food processing homogenizer. The main aim from this launch is to expanding its product portfolio along with providing efficient and lowest operational cost homogenizers to the consumers
Competitive Analysis:
Global homogenizers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of homogenizers market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Research Methodology: Global Homogenizers Market
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.
The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
