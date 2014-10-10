Market Analysis: Global Homogenizers Market

Global homogenizers market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is due to the advancements of technology in countries including India, China and USA.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global homogenizers market are Krones AG, GEA Group, SPX FLOW, Sonic Corp, Avestin Inc., Bertoli srl, FBF Italia Srl, PHD Technology International, Microfluidics, EKATO HOLDING GmbH, Alitec, SIMES S.A., Silverson, FrymaKoruma AG, Goma among others.

Market Definition: Global Homogenizers Market

Homogenizers are industrial or research equipment used to mix two non-soluble products into a constant composition that helps to reduce or decrease separation. Degree of homogenization can also be controlled by using Homogenizers. Homogenizer also helps in reducing the microbiological activity and increases the shelf life of the products.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand of automated homogenizing equipment will fuel the market

Increasing demand of Homogenizers in food & diary industry can boosts the market

High demand of ultrasonic homogenizers in cosmetic industries will increase the market growth

Increase demand of retail food market which increases the requirement for homogenizers in future

Market Restraints:

High cost of homogenizing equipment can hampers the market growth

Maintenance of homogenizing equipment a big challenge which can resist the market growth

Segmentation: Global Homogenizers Market

By Type

Ultrasonic Homogenizers

Pressure Homogenizers

Mechanical Homogenizers

Technology

Single-Valve Assembly

Two-Valve Assembly

By Application

Food & Dairy

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal

Chemical Processing

Other

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2017, GEA launched the GEA ariete homogenizer 5400 most powerful homogenizer in the world. This launch would help the company in expanding its product portfolio along with providing economical, compact and efficient Homogenizer to the consumers

In March 2016, Tetra Pak launched the world’s highest capacity food processing homogenizer. The main aim from this launch is to expanding its product portfolio along with providing efficient and lowest operational cost homogenizers to the consumers

Competitive Analysis:

Global homogenizers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of homogenizers market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Homogenizers Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

