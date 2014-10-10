Global Road Marking Materials Market Opportunities, Trends, And Forecast By 2026 || Major Market Competitors – Crunchbase Inc., SealMaster®, Geveko Markings, 3M, Nippon Paint (India) Company Limited.
Market Analysis: Global Road Marking Materials Market
Global road marking materials market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is due to the fast pace rise in infrastructure development projects, in developing countries like China, India.
Key Market Competitors:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global road marking materials market are The Sherwin Williams Company, Geveko Marking, AXIMUM, KELLY BROS., SWARCO, Ozark Materials, LLC., Ennis Flint, Roadmarking Association of Australia, Evonik Industries, Automack Technologies, Crunchbase Inc., SealMaster®, Geveko Markings, 3M, Nippon Paint (India) Company Limited., PPG Industries, Reda National Co. among others.
Get Sample Analysis of Global Market Information: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-road-marking-materials-market
Market Definition: Global Road Marking Materials Market
Road surface marking is any sort of gadget or material that is utilized on a road surface so as to provide authority information. They can likewise be applied in different offices utilized by vehicles to mark parking spaces or assign zones for different uses. Road Marking Paint is a sort of paint used to paint road mark. Paint, with added substances, such as, retroreflective glass globules, is commonly used to mark travel paths. It is additionally used to mark spaces in parking areas or specific reason spaces for crippled parking, stacking zones, or time-restricted parking zones. Colours for these applications fluctuate by region.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing adoption of road safety measure can drive the market growth
- Increased spending for safer roads and new infrastructure for roads can boost the market growth
- Low cost of paints can also increase the market growth
- Technological advancements such as intelligent road marking systems can drive the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Conservative approach of road contractors is restraining the market growth.
- Life expectancy associated with road marking materials has hindered the growth
- Stringent regulatory policies over solvent-based road markings may hampers the market growth
Segmentation: Global Road Marking Materials Market
By Type
- Performance-Based Markings
- Paint-Based Markings
- Solvent Based Marking Paint
- Road Marking Paint
- Epoxy based
- Polyurethane
By Application
- Road & Highway Marking
- Parking Lot Marking
- Factory Marking
- Airport Marking
- Antiskid Marking
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Get TOC of Full Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-road-marking-materials-market
Key Developments in the Market:
- In March 2018, Ennis-Flint the world’s largest manufacturer and supplier of road marking materials acquired VERNISOL SPA. The main aim for this launch is to expand their product portfolio in the European, Middle Eastern and African markets by along with providing best quality product and service to the customers
- In February 2017, Hitex which is a global provider of road safety and surfacing solutions launched Puma road of modified MMA (methyl methacrylate) surfacing and marking range. The main aim from this launch to provide a quicker and easier material to apply in roads that has the potential to speed up highway works and reduce traffic congestion.
Competitive Analysis:
Global road marking materials market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of road marking materials market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Research Methodology: Global Road Marking Materials Market
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.
The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
To Know More : https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-road-marking-materials-market
About Us
Data Bridge Market Research is a versatile market research and consulting firm with over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles and Automotive, Chemical and Material, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Robotics, among many others.
Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.
Contact Us
Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475
Mail: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com
https://databridgemarketresearch.com