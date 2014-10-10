Market Analysis: Global Road Marking Materials Market

Global road marking materials market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is due to the fast pace rise in infrastructure development projects, in developing countries like China, India.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global road marking materials market are The Sherwin Williams Company, Geveko Marking, AXIMUM, KELLY BROS., SWARCO, Ozark Materials, LLC., Ennis Flint, Roadmarking Association of Australia, Evonik Industries, Automack Technologies, Crunchbase Inc., SealMaster®, Geveko Markings, 3M, Nippon Paint (India) Company Limited., PPG Industries, Reda National Co. among others.

Get Sample Analysis of Global Market Information: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-road-marking-materials-market

Market Definition: Global Road Marking Materials Market

Road surface marking is any sort of gadget or material that is utilized on a road surface so as to provide authority information. They can likewise be applied in different offices utilized by vehicles to mark parking spaces or assign zones for different uses. Road Marking Paint is a sort of paint used to paint road mark. Paint, with added substances, such as, retroreflective glass globules, is commonly used to mark travel paths. It is additionally used to mark spaces in parking areas or specific reason spaces for crippled parking, stacking zones, or time-restricted parking zones. Colours for these applications fluctuate by region.

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of road safety measure can drive the market growth

Increased spending for safer roads and new infrastructure for roads can boost the market growth

Low cost of paints can also increase the market growth

Technological advancements such as intelligent road marking systems can drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Conservative approach of road contractors is restraining the market growth.

Life expectancy associated with road marking materials has hindered the growth

Stringent regulatory policies over solvent-based road markings may hampers the market growth

Segmentation: Global Road Marking Materials Market

By Type

Performance-Based Markings

Paint-Based Markings

Solvent Based Marking Paint

Road Marking Paint

Epoxy based

Polyurethane

By Application

Road & Highway Marking

Parking Lot Marking

Factory Marking

Airport Marking

Antiskid Marking

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Get TOC of Full Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-road-marking-materials-market

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Ennis-Flint the world’s largest manufacturer and supplier of road marking materials acquired VERNISOL SPA. The main aim for this launch is to expand their product portfolio in the European, Middle Eastern and African markets by along with providing best quality product and service to the customers

In February 2017, Hitex which is a global provider of road safety and surfacing solutions launched Puma road of modified MMA (methyl methacrylate) surfacing and marking range. The main aim from this launch to provide a quicker and easier material to apply in roads that has the potential to speed up highway works and reduce traffic congestion.

Competitive Analysis:

Global road marking materials market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of road marking materials market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Road Marking Materials Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

To Know More : https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-road-marking-materials-market

About Us

Data Bridge Market Research is a versatile market research and consulting firm with over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles and Automotive, Chemical and Material, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Robotics, among many others.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Mail: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com

https://databridgemarketresearch.com