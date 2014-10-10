The sources of data and information mentioned in the RETINITIS PIGMENTOSA TREATMENT report are very reliable and include websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and mergers which are checked and validated by the market experts. It also includes strategic profiling of top players in the market, wide-ranging analysis of their core competencies, and their strategies

This Market Report by Material, Application, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2026 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world's major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia-Pacific)

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Orphagen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc , Clino Corporation, Caladrius, Spark Therapeutics, Inc, Genethon, Gensight Biologics, Grupo Ferrer International, S.A., InFlectis BioScience, Nanovector S.r.l, Mimetogen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, AGTC, others

Utilizes Powerful Tools and Methodologies-: The Retinitis pigmentosa Treatment market has been evaluated and analyzed utilizing various powerful market research tool and methodologies such as SWOT analysis, income feasibility analysis, PEST analysis and PORTER’s Five Forces analysis. These tools analyze the competitive forces prevailing in the market which somehow affects the market growth.

Performs Competitive Analysis: The Retinitis pigmentosa Treatment report incorporates the detailed analysis of the leading organizations and their thought process and what are the methodologies they are adopting to maintain their brand image in this market. The report aides the new bees to understand the level of competition that they need to fight for to strengthen their roots in this competitive market.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

Advancement in treatment such as gene therapy and retinal transplantation can improve the vision

Treatment by Surgery may alter the appearance and function of the eye can threats the patients is also acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

By Types (Autosomal Recessive, Autosomal Dominant, X-Linked), Treatment (Drugs, Devices, Surgery), Route of Administration (Oral, Topical and Others), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Ophthalmologist and Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies)

By Types (Autosomal Recessive, Autosomal Dominant, X-Linked ),

Market Analysis:

Global retinitis pigmentosa treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing incidence ocular surface injuries as it can contribute to the neurotrophic keratitis and development of advanced therapies and treatment are the key factors for market growth

Market Definition:

Retinitis pigmentosa is a group of rare genetic disorder of eyes characterized by breakdown and loss of cells in the retina and resulting in retinal degeneration and blindness. The first symptom usually is a night blindness as disease progress person develops tunnel vision and eventually leads to loss of central vision.

According to the statistics published in the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center (GARD), an estimated population of retinitis pigmentosa nearly around 1 per 3,500-4,000 in the United States. High demand of novel treatment and huge investment on research and development are drivers for market growth.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, MeiraGTx Limited entered into a license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc) to develop and commercialize achromatopsia (ACHM) for the treatment of inherited retinal disease including retinitis pigmentosa. Underv the deal terms, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc acquired worldwide rights and optuons to others inherited retinal diseases programs. MeiraGTx Limited received USD 100.00mm an upfront payment and eligible to receive 20% net sales of royalties and additional potential commercial milestone payments.

In August 2017, AGTC received an Orphan Drug designation from the FDA for adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) caused by mutations in the RPGR gene. With this designation, company can obtain regulatory and financial incentives for development and marketing along with market exclusivity.

