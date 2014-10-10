The sources of data and information mentioned in the NEUROTROPHIC KERATITIS TREATMENT report are very reliable and include websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and mergers which are checked and validated by the market experts. It also includes strategic profiling of top players in the market, wide-ranging analysis of their core competencies, and their strategies

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- LABORATOIRES THEA, Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., Novartis AG, Walgreen Co., ReGenTree, LLC, Dompé farmaceutici S.p.A., Bausch Health, Bayer AG, Allergan, SURGITECH INNOVATION and others

Neurotrophic keratitis is a rare and progressive degenerative disease of the corneal epithelium of the eyes resulting in reduction or loss of corneal sensitivity. It is characterized by impaired function of corneal nerves occurs due to ocular surface injuries, ocular surgeries and other conditions that can impair corneal sensation. It eventually leads to loss of vision if not treated.

According to the statistics published in the Orphanet, an estimated population of neurotrophic keratopathy nearly around 1 per 2380 in the Europe. High demand of novel treatment and huge investment on research and development are drivers for market growth.

Global neurotrophic keratitis treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing incidence ocular surface injuries as it can contribute to the neurotrophic keratitis and development of advanced therapies and treatment are the key factors for market growth

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

What is the Recent Development of the Market?

In March 2019, ReGenTree, LLC initiate the recruitment for phase III trial (SEER-1) to evaluate the safety and efficacy of RGN-259, a thymosin beta 4 preservative-free eye drops for the treatment of of both dry eye syndrome and neurotrophic keratopathy. If trial successful, it will change the treatment landscape for patiens suffering from the neurotrophic keratitis throughout the world.

In August 2018, Dompé farmaceutici S.p.A. received approval from the FDA for cenegermin topical eyes drop which is a recombinant human nerve growth factor for thre treatment of neurotrophic keratitis. The cenegermin also received an Orphan Drug designation, Fast Track status and Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA. The approval of cenegermin significantly represents the first-ever topical biologic medication for patients living with neurotrophic keratitis throughout the world.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Treatment

Drugs Preservative Artificial Tears Cenegermin Others

Devices Bandage Contact Lenses Ocular Sealants and Glues

Surgery Tarsorrhaphy Corneal Neurotization



By Route of Administration

Oral

Topical

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Corneal Specialists

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

