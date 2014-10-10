The sources of data and information mentioned in the TAY-SACHS DISEASE TREATMENT report are very reliable and include websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and mergers which are checked and validated by the market experts. It also includes strategic profiling of top players in the market, wide-ranging analysis of their core competencies, and their strategies

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, IntraBio Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Axovant Sciences, Inc., Pfizer, Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca, Novartis AG, and others.

Tay-Sachs disease is also known as Hexosaminidase A deficiency is a rare inherited neurodegenerative disease caused by absence of enzyme called hexosaminidase A which results in accumulation of G2 gangliosides. These materials build up in the brain and affect the function of the nerve cells and cause other neurological problem.

According to the statistics published in the Orphanet, an estimated prevalence population of Tay-Sachs is 1 in every 320, 000 live births. High demand of novel treatment and huge investment on research and development are drivers for market growth.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

Emergence of drugs used to treat complication associated with Tay-Sachs disease is enhancing the market growth

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

By Type (Infantile Tay – Sachs Disease, Juvenile Tay-Sachs Disease, Late-Onset Tay-Sachs Disease),

Treatment (Medication, Respiratory Care, Physical Therapy),

Drugs (Anticonvulsants, Antipsychotic Medications and Others),

Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable),

End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Neurologists and Others)

In March 2019, Axovant Sciences, Inc, reported clinical data for AXO-AAV-GM2, a gene therapy for the treatment of Tay-Sachs disease. The trial demonstrated well-tolerated with no serious adverse events evaluated in the 30-month-old patient with advanced infantile Tay-Sachs disease. This clinical trial results leverages the expertise in the treatment of GM2 Gangliosidosis including Tay-sachs disease.

In February 2019, IntraBio Inc. filed Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the FDA for IB1001-202 for the treatment of Tay-Sachs and Sandhoff Disease. The IND approval represents significant milestones for both the patients in need.

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

