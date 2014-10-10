The sources of data and information mentioned in the PENDRED SYNDROME report are very reliable and include websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and mergers which are checked and validated by the market experts. It also includes strategic profiling of top players in the market, wide-ranging analysis of their core competencies, and their strategies

This Market Report by Material, Application, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2026 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia-Pacific)

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Nobelpharma Co., Ltd, Sensorion, Advanced Bionics AG, MED-EL Medical Electronics, Cochlear Ltd, Sonova, GAES, Demant A/S, Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd, GN Store Nord A/S, Amplifon, Audina Hearing Instruments, Inc, Elkon Pvt. Ltd, Rion Co. , Ltd, Starkey and others.

An introduction of Pendred Syndrome Market 2019

Global Pendred syndrome Market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Emgerence of drugs used to treat risk associated with Pendred syndrome such as goiter and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth

Pendred is a rare inherited genetic disorder caused by caused by mutations in a gene called SLC26A4 (formerly known as the PDS gene) on chromosome 7. It is characterized by bilateral sensorineural hearing loss and euthyroid goiter. Basically, this syndrome affects the body’s ability to make protein called pendrin, which is essential for normal function of inner ear and thyroid. The Pendred syndrome is given a named after physician Vaughan Pendred, who first discovered the people with the disorder

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

What is the Recent Development of the Market?

In July 2019, Sensorion received the Investigational New Drug (IND) approval from the FDA to proceed with arazasetron besylate (formally known as SENS-401) for the treatment of sudden sensorineural hearing loss. This drug is also received an Orphan Drug designation in the Europe. With this IND approval, company can initial trials on human subject and if trial successful, SENS-401 could be a safe and effective treatment options for underserved patient population.

In July 2019, Nobelpharma Co., Ltd in collaboration with Keio University is developing Rapalimus (formally known as NPC-12), for the treatment of Pendred syndrome. Rapalimus is in phase I/IIa clinical trial. If trial successful, it will be first ever approved drug for the treatment of Pendred syndrome.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Treatment

Cochlear Implant

Hearing Aids

Radioactive Iodine

By Route of Administration

Oral

Implantation

By Diagnosis

Genetic Testing

Perchlorate Washout Test

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Otolaryngologist

Others

