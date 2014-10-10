The sources of data and information mentioned in the MALABSORPTION SYNDROMES report are very reliable and include websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and mergers which are checked and validated by the market experts. It also includes strategic profiling of top players in the market, wide-ranging analysis of their core competencies, and their strategies

AbbVie Inc, ImmunogenX, LLC, AstraZeneca, ImmusanT, Inc, Ritter Pharmaceuticals, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Biogen, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Immunomedics, Inc., Innovate Biopharmaceuticals

Malabsorption syndrome refers to a number of digestive disorders in which small intestine is not able to absorb nutrients, vitamins, and minerals from the intestinal tract into the bloodstream. Several conditions have been recognized as being responsible for malabsorption syndrome such as certain digestive disorders, prolonged use of antibiotics and surgery. It can also cause by insufficient production of digestive enzymes. The people with malabsorption have weakness, weight loss and abdominal discomfort.

According to The Association of European Coeliac Societies, it is estimated that total population of celiac disease in Europe around 7.00 million. These growing incidences of celiac disease’s population worldwide and robust pipeline for treating celiac disease as it may cause malabsorption syndrome are the key factors for market growth.

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In January 2019, Therachon a subsidiary of Pfizer Inc received an Orphan drug designation from the FDA for apraglutide for the treatment of short bowel syndrome. With this designation, company can obtain regulatory and financial incentives for development and marketing along with market exclusivity.

In January 2019, ImmusanT, Inc. received the FastTrack Drug designation from the US FDA for Nexvax2, an epitope-specific immuno-therapy for the treatment of celiac disease. FastTrack Drug designation for Nexvax2 accelerates the review timelines and enhances interactions with the FDA and gets the regulatory approval faster

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Causative Diseases

Celiac Disease

Whipple’s Disease

Short Bowel Syndrome

Intestinal Disorders

Others

By Treatment

Nutritional Supplements

Gluten-Free Diet

Protease and Lipase Supplements

Others

By Diagnosis Type

Hematologic Tests

Imaging Studies

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

