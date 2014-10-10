The sources of data and information mentioned in the ATHERECTOMY DEVICES report are very reliable and include websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and mergers which are checked and validated by the market experts. It also includes strategic profiling of top players in the market, wide-ranging analysis of their core competencies, and their strategies

This Market Report by Material, Application, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2026 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia-Pacific)

Topmost Outstanding Market Players are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, BD, STRAUB MEDICAL AG, Biomerics, Ra Medical Systems, VOLCANO CORPORATION., Avinger, Abbott, Cardinal Health., Eximo Medical Ltd, Terumo Europe NV, among others.

An introduction of Atherectomy Devices Market 2019

Global atherectomy devices market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.27% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing R&D activity in field of atherectomy and rising healthcare expenditure are the factor for the growth of this market.

Atherectomy is a minimally invasive endovascular surgical process which is used to remove the atherosclerosis from blood vessels within the body. This is a substitute of angioplasty which is used for the diagnosis of peripheral artery disease. The concept of atherectomy is based on obtaining significant lumen by clearing plaque and calcified lesions from the artery which helps in restoring the blood flow of arteries. They are widely used in application such as cardiovascular, neurovascular and peripheral vascular.

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In June 2017, Royal Philips announced the acquisition of The Spectranetics Corporation this will help them to expand their Image-Guided Therapy Business Group. The device portfolio of Spectranetics involves a variety of laser atherectomy catheters for treating laser-energy blockages in both coronary and peripheral arteries. This acquisition will help them to strengthen their market position and expand their market

In November 2015, The Spectranetics Corporation announced that they have received FDA clearance for Turbo-Power which is a laser atherectomy catheter which is specially designed for the treatment of in-stent restenosis (ISR) in peripheral arteries. The Turbo-Power catheter is intended to treat the maximum luminal increase at the tip with vaporizing technology

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

(Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others) Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Crucial Market Segment details-:

Market By Product (Directional Atherectomy Systems, Orbital Atherectomy Systems, Photo-Ablative (Laser) Atherectomy Systems, Rotational Atherectomy Systems, Support Devices),

(Directional Atherectomy Systems, Orbital Atherectomy Systems, Photo-Ablative (Laser) Atherectomy Systems, Rotational Atherectomy Systems, Support Devices), Application (Peripheral Vascular Applications, Cardiovascular Applications, Neurovascular Applications),

(Peripheral Vascular Applications, Cardiovascular Applications, Neurovascular Applications), End- User (Hospitals & Surgical Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers, Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Atherectomy Devices Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, Definition, Specifications, Classification and Scope the Atherectomy Devices market 2019

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summery like Industry chain structure, Manufacturer cost structure, suppliers, etc

Chapter 3: Displays Trends, Drivers and Challenges of the Atherectomy Devices market

Chapter 4: By the study of SWOT analysis it displays sales analysis, investment analysis, market analysis, etc

Chapter 5: It evaluates the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue, share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 6: Evaluate the leading manufacturers of the Global Atherectomy Devices market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: Atherectomy Devices Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, system and information source

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.