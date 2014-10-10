Grain Mill Products market research report gives methodical idea about the current scenario of the global market, recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, capacity, production value, mergers and acquisitions based on several market dynamics. To make better decisions, generate maximum revenue, and enhance business profit, this Grain Mill Products market research report is a great key. Massive data and information of this report is collected from a multiple trustworthy sources such as journals, websites, white papers, annual reports of the companies, and mergers. This Grain Mill Products report helps clients recognize new opportunities and most important customers for their business growth and increased revenue.

Global Grain Mill Products market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 3.75% in the forecast 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for non-gelatinized flour and growing prevalence for flour is the factor for the growth of this market.

Grain mill is equipment which is specially designed for grinding pulses or cereals. Through slicing, grinding, or crushing it separates the solid materials into smaller pieces. Some of the common products of the grain mill are cereal grains, oilseeds, and others. There are many different types of mills and many different grains are manufactured into them.

Market Drivers:

Growing demand from food industry will accelerate the market growth

Increasing number of cafes and fast food also enhances the growth of this market in the forecast period

Availability of advanced technologies is another factor boosting this market growth

Growing demand for gluten free products also contributes as a factor for the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Grain Mill Products Market

By Product

Broken Rice

Husked Brown Rice

Semi-Milled/Wholly Milled Rice

Maize (Corn) Flour Wheat And Meslin Flour

Other Cereal Flours, Maize (Corn) Meal And Groats

Wheat Meal, Other Cereal Meal And Groats

Other Worked Cereal Grains

Meal And Flour Of Legumes

Citrus, Nuts, Roots And Tubers

Other Grain Mill Products

By End- User

Commercial Use

Home Use

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Firebird Artisan Mills announced the launch of their new crisp product range which is specially designed to enhance the nutritional value in different variety of products snacks, bars, and baked foods. Firebird developed the crisp by combining the ancient grain’s nutritional benefits with the enticing qualities of a vegetable-based protein

In March 2018, Ardent Mills announced the launch of their The Annex by Ardent Mills which a new business division dedicated to the discovery and sale of specialized ingredients and services to food companies and food service operators. This new segment will offer emmer, spelt, heirloom wheats, barley, pulses and ancient grains. With this launch, the company will provide a unique product line for the existing customers of Ardent Mills

Competitive Analysis:

Global grain mill products market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of grain mill products market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global grain mill products market are ARDENT MILLS., Conagra Brands, Inc., Oy Karl Fazer Ab., King Arthur Flour Company, Inc; Grain Millers, Inc.; Archer Daniels Midland Company; Rising Industries.; SHREE LAXMI INDUSTRIES; Shankar Engineering Corporation.; Padmanaban Engineering Private Limited.; Flora Appliances; haystar; Jas Enterprises; M. G. Industries.; Maruti Industries.; Jay Khodiyar Industries; Mechpro Engineering.; among others.

Research Methodology: Global Grain Mill Products Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

