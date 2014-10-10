Product Analytics Market research report is a verified and consistent source of information that puts forth a telescopic view of the existing market trends, emerging products, situations and opportunities. This information holds an immense significance to drive a business towards the success. The report comprises of explicit and up to date information about the consumer’s demands, their likings, and their variable preferences about particular product. Product Analytics report all-inclusively guesstimates general market conditions, the growth scenario in the market, likely restrictions, major industry trends, market size, market share, sales volume and future trends.

Global Product Analytics Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 15.97% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be factored to the surging usage of digital marketing practices along with the focus of service providers to integrate AI in their predictive analytics services to better track the activities of consumers on social media platforms.

Product analytics is characterized as being the combination of business intelligence and analytical software which can help the user collect valuable information regarding their consumers requirements, needs and preferences. This information is generated by analysing the service reports, feedbacks, data collected from the product and warranty documents among various other sources. These analytics generate the information which can help in enhancement of products, their quality and customizable nature as per the needs of customers.

For In depth Information Get Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-product-analytics-market

Market Drivers:

Increasing utilization of advanced technologies such as Big Data, ML, AI and other analytical technologies; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Various manufacturers requirement for maintenance of competition levels and ensuring the delivery of quality products is expected to propel the growth of the market

Focus on service providers to enhance the quality of their service offerings enhancing the framework of their predictive models also boost this market growth

Significant surge of digital age, digitization of products along with increasing utilization of smartphones acts as a market driver

Segmentation: Global Product Analytics Market

By Mode

Tracking Data

Analyzing Data

By End-User

Designers

Manufacturers

Sales & Marketing Professionals

Consumer Engagement

Finance & Risk Professionals

Others

By Component

Software

Solutions Web-Based Mobile-Based

Services Professional Services Managed Services



By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premises

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Automotive

Retail & Consumer Goods

Food & Beverages (F&B) Manufacturing

Machinery & Industrial Equipment Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Energy & Utilities

Government

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Request for Detailed TOC: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-product-analytics-market

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Google announced that they had agreed to acquire Looker with the acquisition expected to be completed by the end of 2019 and bring a unique platform services such as analytics and embedding applications to the Google Cloud. This acquisition will enhance the capabilities of business analytics available with Google helping them establish themselves as the leader for WordPress’ digital experience platform

In April 2018, Atlassian announced that they had inaugurated a new operating facility situated in Bengaluru, India. This facility will focus on R&D as well as providing customer support services in the forthcoming period. This facility will serve as the first presence of the company in India region helping enhance the presence of Atlassian worldwide

Competitive Analysis

Global product analytics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of product analytics market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global product analytics market are Google; IBM Corporation; Oracle; Adobe; salesforce.com, inc.; Mixpanel; Piwik.pro; Amplitude Analytics, Inc.; Heap Inc.; Plytix.com ApS; Pendo.io; Latentview; Kissmetrics; SAP SE; Atlassian; SAS Institute Inc.; Teradata; Sisense Inc.; Woopra among others.

Research Methodology: Global Product Analytics Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Speak to Author of the report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-product-analytics-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Sopan.gedam@databridgemarketresearch.com