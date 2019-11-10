Beer glassware are defined as the different varieties of drinking vessels produced from different varieties of glass, produced from different glass manufacturing methods. These vessels are designed to promote the taste, appeal and fragrances. These glasses are specially designed to enhance the features of beer while improving the handling of glassware and keeping the beer colder for a longer period of time.

Global Beer Glassware Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 498.00 million by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing volume of preferences for conducting house parties resulting in greater demand for glassware for serving beverages is expected to result in this market expansion.

Key Market Competitors: Libbey Inc.; Arc International; Bormioli Rocco S.p.A.; Corelle Brands LLC; The Oneida Group; Bayerische Glaswerke GmbH; Shanxi Dahua Glass Industrial Co., Ltd.; The Boelter Companies; Duralex USA; Ocean Glass Public Company Limited; Şişecam Group; City Glass; WELL TOLD; Mo’ Money Associates; ISHIZUKA GLASS CO.,LTD.; Shandong Huapeng Glass Co., Ltd.; RONA; Owens-Illinois among others.

Market Drivers:

High growth associated with the consumption of craft beer; this factor is expected to result in healthy market growth

Growing prevalence of alcohol serving restaurants, pubs and bars worldwide is another factor boosting the growth of this market

Increasing prevalence of after-work drinking preferences also acts as a market driver

Innovations and introduction of new flavours and designing for beer and beer glassware respectively also enhances the market growth

Segmentation: Global Beer Glassware Market

By Product

Mugs

Pints

Pilsner

Weizen

Connoisseur’s Glassware

Snifters

Taster Glasses

Plastics

Others

By Application

Household

Commercial

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Geography

North America

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Carling announced the availability of innovative glassware for pubs, bars and breweries. The innovations included in the glasses include having embossed lettering resulting in better grip, along with having vertical grooves, thinner bottom to improve the handling of glasses

In April 2019, Cobra Beer announced that they had upgraded their branding for their products including its packaging, dispensers and glassware for the U.K. region. The upgraded designs and look would be available in the various outlets and this strategy is an investment of around approximately 1.2 million GBP

Competitive Analysis:

Global beer glassware market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of beer glassware market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Beer Glassware Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

