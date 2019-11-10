Cryogenic tanks, also known as cryotank are storage products that have the capability of storing frozen or liquefied compounds/materials. These storage tanks are highly useful in storage and transportation of industrial gases at extremely cold temperatures, helping deliver highly efficient logistics solution, although their development is still at an infant stage.

Global Cryogenic Tanks Market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.67% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of innovations and improvements in design of these tanks.

Key Market Competitors: lapesa; Linde plc; Chart Industries; Cryofab; Henan Jianshen Metal Metenrial Co.Ltd.; INOX India Pvt. Ltd.; Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.; Cryolor; AIR WATER INC; Wessington Cryogenics; FIBA Technologies, Inc.; ISISAN A.S; Nikkiso Cryo Inc.; Gardner Cryogenics; Beijing Tianhai Industry co.,Ltd.; Hoover Ferguson Group, Inc.; UIG; Auguste Cryogenics; Macomber Cryogenics Inc; M1 Engineering; GTS Maintenance Limited; DABAR INDUSTRIES, LLC dba Eden Cryogenics; Taylor-Wharton among others.

Global Cryogenic Tanks market research report uncovers different industry verticals such as company profile, contact details of manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares and possible sales volume of the company.

Market Drivers:

Improvements in the levels of healthcare expenditure and services available is expected to boost the market growth

Significant rise in the consumption of LNG is expected to propel the growth of the market

Growing areas of application for different types of natural gases acts as a market driver

Growing demand for different variants of liquefied gases from the different end-use verticals is positively impacting the market growth

Segmentation: Global Cryogenic Tanks Market

By Type

Horizontal

Vertical

By Design

Elliptical Bottom

Flat Bottom

By Storage Type

Stationary

Trailer-Type

By Raw Material

Steel

Nickel Alloy

Aluminum Alloy

Others

By Cryogenic Liquid

Liquid Nitrogen

LNG

Liquid Oxygen

Liquid Hydrogen

Argon

Others

By Application

Storage

Transportation

By End-Use Industry

Metal Processing

Energy Generation

Electronics

Medical Technology

Food & Beverage

Water Treatment

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, AIR WATER INC announced that they had acquired Cryogenic Vessels Alternative from INOX India Pvt. Ltd. This acquisition will significantly improve the capabilities and presence of AIR WATER INC in the United States region with continued investment expenditure planned already in the acquired assets

In October 2018, Linde plc announced that they had completed the merger of Praxair and Linde AG with the combination of both companies now operating as Linde plc. The combination of these businesses and expertise will significantly improve the share of the company for industrial gases supply and equipments market

Competitive Analysis:

Global cryogenic tanks market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cryogenic tanks market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Cryogenic Tanks Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

