The Human Augmentation market uses agile research methods such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces for high-level assessment of assessment of Human Augmentation market. It is an ideal tool to understand Human Augmentation market elements that affects the growth of the market. It identifies development openings in the market to enable the readers to make visionary development prospects in Human Augmentation market. The investigation is an ideal blend of qualitative and quantitative data featuring key market improvements, challenges that industry and rivalry is looking alongside deep examination of new opportunities and trends in Human Augmentation market.

Human augmentations are introduced to enhance human productivity as well as capability with improved health and quality of life. These technologies brings physical improvements in the integral part of the human body .This advanced technology is based on artificial intelligence used in advanced sensory devices and implants to make better use of it for human body. The devices or implants plays major role in human productivity such as limb devices and orthotics having augmentation improves muscle capability and enhances the motion.

Global Human augmentations Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 37.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand of human augmentation in wearable device and gadgets is a key factor for the growth of this market.

Major Market Competitors/Players :- UNSILO, SAMSUNG, ReWalk Robotics, Ekso Bionics, Second Sight, Raytheon Company., Magic Leap, Inc., VUZIX, B-Temia Inc., NEURALINK, TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION, Panasonic Corporation, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Rex Bionics Ltd, General Motors, Microsoft among others.

Segmentation: Global Human Augmentation Market

By Wearable Augmentation

Wrist-Wear Wrist Wearable Watch Wrist Wearable Band

Eye-Wear Google Glass Smart Contact Lenses, HMD, and Hud

Foot-Wear

Neck-Wear Ornament, Precious Metals & Jewellery Ties & Collars

Body-Wear Clothing & Inner-Wear ARM & Leg-Wear

Others (Smart Ring, Smart Socks, Smart Headsets)

By Application

Medical

HealthCare

Defence

Industrial

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Elon Musk, founder of Tesla launched new start up to build implants based on the artificial intelligence to technology for human augmentation. The human brains are intervening with computer through artificial intelligence. A flexible electrode thread is implanted into the human brain through neurosurgical robot. These threads will detect and record the electrical signals in the brain and transmitting this information outside the brain. This will create a BMI (Brain-machine interface system) which will help to understand the different forms of brain and spine-related disorders. Through this new start-up of Neuralink the company will enter into new market and will bring innovative product

In May, 2017, UNSILO, a software solution provider launched new product for business managers, content specialists, and content strategists. The first version of UNSILO Classify is based on the human augmentation technology which helps to classify content automatically. Through this new product the company is targeting the content owners and publishers market to increase the customer base by entering into new segment

Competitive Analysis

Global human augmentation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Human augmentation market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Research Methodology: Global Human Augmentation Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

