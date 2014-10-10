Dopamine Agonist Drug Market – GlaxoSmithKline plc, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Amarin Corporation, Acorda Therapeutics
Dopamine agonists are the class of drugs that stimulates postsynaptic dopamine receptors directly in the brain. It is most widely used to treat the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease (PD). It works by reducing the motor fluctuations in person with Parkinson’s disease.
Global Dopamine Agonist Drug Market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in strategic alliances between the pharmaceuticals companies and untapped emerging economies are the key factors that fueling the market growth.
Key Market Players: GlaxoSmithKline plc, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Amarin Corporation, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, US WorldMeds, LLC, Kirin Holdings Company, Limited, UCB S.A., Bausch Health, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Intec Pharma Ltd, Merck & Co., Inc, Novartis AG, Serina Therapeutics, Apotex Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mylan N.V., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Intec Pharma Ltd and others.
This Dopamine Agonist Drug market analysis offers an examination of a range of segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimate forecast frame. The company profiles of all the key players and brands that are dominating the Dopamine Agonist Drug market with moves like product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions which in turn is affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values are mentioned in the report. This report also gives you an idea about consumer’s demands, preferences, and their altering likings about particular product. A complete discussion about numerous market related topics in this Dopamine Agonist Drug market research report is sure to aid the client in studying the market on competitive landscape.
Segmentation: Global Dopamine Agonist Drug Market
By Type
- Non-Ergoline Dopamine Agonists
- Ergot-Derived Dopamine Agonists
By Indication
- Parkinson’s Disease
- Restless Leg Syndrome
- Others
By Drugs
- Carbidopa and Levodopa
- Ropinirole
- Pramipexole
- Cabergoline
- Bromocriptine
- Others
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Injectable
By End Users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacy
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In June 2019, Intec Pharma Ltd reported results from an earlier phase II trial of Accordion Pill (carbidopa/levodopa) in Parkinson’s disease (PD) patients. The trial demonstrated overall PK profile with no adverse event reporting. If trial successful of dopamine agonist, it will change the treatment paradigms for patients suffering from Parkinson’s disease.
- In January 2019, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited received an Abbreviated New Drug Application from the FDA for Pramipexole, extended-release dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The FDA approval of pramipexole strengthens the company’s generic portfolio in the therapeutic area of neurology.
Competitive Analysis:
Global dopamine agonist drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares global dopamine agonist drug market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Market Drivers
- Ongoing clinical trial conducted by many pharmaceuticals industries is propelling the growth of this market
- Increase in special designation from the regulatory authorities is boosting the market growth
- High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver
- The competitive scenario of market and strategic collaborations may boost the market position
Research Methodology: Global Dopamine Agonist Drug Market
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.
The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.
Primary Respondents
Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.
Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.
