The travel industry has witnessed a rapid rise in the last few years on account of rising disposable incomes with individuals. Digital transformations have completely changed the landscape of travel bookings and travel industry which was largely an unorganized market before. A software application that is specifically developed to be used on smaller devices such as smartphones and tablets which would be used by the travelers to book and manage their travel is a travel application. Booking travel, altering bookings and checking itineraries are some of the popular functions that characterize a majority of mobile travel apps.

The “Global Travel Application Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media, and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the travel application market with detailed market segmentation by offering, platform, and geography. The global travel application market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading travel application market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Key Companies In Travel Application Market:

1.Airbnb

2.Culture Trip

3.Gasbuddy

4.Hopper

5.LoungeBuddy

6.Roadtrippers

7.Roomer Travel

8.TripAdvisor

9.TripCase

10.Viator

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global travel application market is segmented on the basis of offering and platform. Based on offering, the travel application market is segmented into travel, accommodation, and tours and package. The travel application market on the basis of the platform is classified into Android and iOS.

Growing disposable incomes with individuals is anticipated to be the major driving factors for the travel application market. Availability of alternative booking modes are anticipated to pose unique challenges to the growth of travel application market in the coming years. However, the development of application features would provide good opportunities to the players operating in the travel application market.

The report analyzes factors affecting the travel application market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five Forces analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the travel application in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the travel application market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from travel application market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for travel application in the global market.

