Major top vendors comprises in the Conjugate Vaccines market report are:

Novartis

Neuron Biotech

Serum Institute of India

Pfizer

Sanofi Pasteur

Bharat Biotech

Biological

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck

CSL



Conjugate vaccines refer to those vaccines that contain bacterial capsule polysaccharide or the antigen attached or conjugated to a protein.

This protein has a key role in enhancing the immunogenic property of the polysaccharide. These vaccines are mainly used to immunize infants and children against invasive disease caused by Hib bacteria, H. influenzae, Streptococcus pneumoniae, and Neisseria meningitidis.

The increase in use of conjugate vaccines for adults, rise in number of regulatory approvals for conjugate vaccines, growth in prevalence of diseases caused by microorganisms such as Streptococcus pneumoniae and Neisseria meningitidis, and technological advancements majorly drive the growth of the market. In contrast, low accessibility to vaccines in remote areas and complex production procedure of conjugate vaccine restraint the market growth.

The global Conjugate Vaccines market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report studies the global market size of Conjugate Vaccines in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa

This research report categorizes the global Conjugate Vaccines market by top players/brands, region, type and end user.

The worldwide Conjugate Vaccines market research report on the basis of geological areas such as Asia-Pacific, United Kingdom, Latin America, Europe, Africa, The Middle East and North America

Conjugate Vaccines market study based on Product types:

Monovalent Conjugate Vaccines

Multivalent Conjugate Vaccines



Conjugate Vaccines industry Applications Overview:

Pediatrics

Adults



