Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 6.22 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 14.04 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.71% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Carbon fiber prepreg are pre-impregnated carbon composite fiber that does not require any addition of resins before their usage as they are already equipped with the appropriate resin/curing agent in their structure in the form of polymer matrix. This results in quicker application time as the products are ready for use without the need for resin application, although the curing stage is still required where the resins are cured with the help of pressure and heat

SGL Carbon; Solvay; Hexcel Corporation; Axiom Materials, Inc.; Koninklijke Ten Cate bv.; TEIJIN LIMITED.; Gurit; Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; Airtech Advanced Materials Group; TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.; PARK ELECTROCHEMICAL CORP.; TCR Composites; HANKUK CARBON CO.,LTD.; KINECO – KAMAN; Barrday, Inc.; TAIWAN FIRST LI-BOND Co., LTD.; Holding company "Composite"; GMS COMPOSITES; ABC Composite Materials LLC; North Thin Ply Technology and Plastic Reinforcement Fabrics Ltd

Market Drivers:

Growth in the number of aircrafts being manufactured; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Innovations in technology leading to advanced levels of product offerings; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of usage of the product in difficult and high-temperature circumstances; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

High cost in the formulation of the product is expected to restrain the market growth

Across the globe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe have been examined to get a comparative study of several top industries. Geographical segmentation of the market helps to understand the demanding structure of the global Carbon Fiber Prepreg market. The market research report highlights global key players operating in this global market. This part of the report comprises strategies and methodologies carried out by top-level companies.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Carbon Fiber Prepreg market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Carbon Fiber Prepreg market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Carbon Fiber Prepreg players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Carbon Fiber Prepreg with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Carbon Fiber Prepreg submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

