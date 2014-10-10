Mart Research new study, Global Premium Cosmetic Market Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry & profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market.

The global Premium Cosmetic market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Premium Cosmetic by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Conventional

Organic

Vegan

Others

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Coty

Chanel

LVMH

Shiseido

Kao Corporation

Estee Lauder Companies

L’Oral

P&G

Unilever

Avon

Jahwa

Amore Pacific

Henkel

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Hair Care

Skin Care

Fragrances & Perfumes

Make-up

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Some Points from Table of Contents:

Global Premium Cosmetic Market Analysis 2013-2018 and Forecast 2019-2024

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Premium Cosmetic Industry

1.2 Market Segment

1.3 Cost Analysis

Chapter 2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

Chapter 3 Premium Cosmetic Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Conventional

3.1.2 Organic

3.1.3 Vegan

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Market Size

3.3 Market Forecast

Chapter 4 Major Companies List

4.Premium Cosmetic Coty (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2 Chanel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3 LVMH (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4 Shiseido (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5 Kao Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6 Estee Lauder Companies (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7 L’Oral (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8 P&G (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9 Unilever (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10 Avon (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11 Jahwa (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12 Amore Pacific (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13 Henkel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

Chapter 5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Chapter 6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Hair Care

6.1.2 Demand in Skin Care

6.1.3 Demand in Fragrances & Perfumes

6.1.4 Demand in Make-up

6.1.5 Demand in Others

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

6.3 Demand Forecast

Chapter 7 Region Operation

Chapter 8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Chapter 9 Research Conclusion

List of Tables & Figures

Table Upstream Segment of Premium Cosmetic

Table Application Segment of Premium Cosmetic

Table Global Premium Cosmetic Market 2013-2024, by Application, in USD Million

Table Major Company List of Conventional

Table Major Company List of Organic

Table Major Company List of Vegan

Table Major Company List of Others

Table Global Premium Cosmetic Market 2013-2018, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Premium Cosmetic Market 2013-2018, by Type, in Volume

Table Global Premium Cosmetic Market Forecast 2019-2024, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Premium Cosmetic Market Forecast 2019-2024, by Type, in Volume

Table Coty Overview List

Table Premium Cosmetic Business Operation of Coty (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table Chanel Overview List

Table Premium Cosmetic Business Operation of Chanel (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table LVMH Overview List

……

