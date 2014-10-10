According to Latest Report on Visible Light Communication Market

Visible Light Communication (VLC) is an emerging technology that uses visible light (which lies between 400 and 800 THz of electromagnetic spectrum) as a communication medium. VLC technology uses Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) from a variety of sources such as indoor and outdoor lighting, monitors, illuminated signs, toys, televisions and other consumer electronics devices for communication purpose. Communication/data transfer is achieved through switching on and off of LEDs in wide range of applications.

According to the report, one driver in market is availability of greater bandwidth. With an enhanced lighting technology, VLC will offer a much greater bandwidth. The illumination LEDs that are currently in use are designed to be of low bandwidth, as they are supposed to deliver a constant illumination at high power. Nevertheless, the sector is moving toward RGB, where each individual channel has a higher bandwidth. One can also add several different colors to multiplex that is over different channels. For instance, laser LEDs are incorporated in BMW i8 headlights to have a very long range communication, and these have even higher bandwidths.The bandwidth frequency spectrum offered by visible light is larger than that offered by RF bandwidth. VLC bandwidth ranges from 400 THz to 800 THz, and RF frequency offers a bandwidth range from 3 kHz to 300 GHz.

The rising technology in Visible Light Communication market is also depicted in this research report. Factors that are boosting the growth of the market, and giving a positive push to thrive in the global market is explained in detail.

Visible Light Communication Market competition by top manufacturers as follow:FSONA Networks, GE, LightPointe Communications, LVX System, Nakagawa Laboratories, Oledcomm, Outstanding Technology, Koninklijke Philips, PureLiFi, Avago Technologies, Axrtek, ByteLight, Casio, IBSENtelecom, Lightbee, Luciom, Panasonic, Plaintree Systems, Renesas Electronics, Supreme Architecture,

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, restraints, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario, and technological growth. A thorough analysis of these elements has been accepted for defining the future growth prospects of the global Visible Light Communication market.

The Important Type Coverage in the Market are Up to 1Mb/s, Above 1Mb/s, and Visible Light Communication Market Segment by Applications, covers Retail Indoor Positioning, Underwater Communication, Hospitality, Automotive And Transport, Connected Devices, In-Flight Communication/Infotainment, Light Based Internet, Others,

Furthermore, the report provides insightful and comprehensive information in consideration of the different industry pioneers, including their revenue details, technological advancements, innovations, key developments, SWOT analysis, mergers & applications, future strategies, and market footprint. On the basis of segmentation, the market has been classified into product type, the technologies used, end-user, industry vertical, and geography.

The market is largely fragmented and the vast majority of the players functioning in the global Visible Light Communication market are taking steps to raise their market footprint, by concentrating on product diversification and development, therefore making them seize a larger share of the market.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

