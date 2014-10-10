Segmentation: Global Graphene Market

Global Graphene Market By Type (Mono-layer & Bi-layer Graphene, Few Layer Graphene (FLG), Graphene Oxide (GO), Graphene Nano Platelets (GNP)), Application (RFID, Composites, Sensors, Research &Development, Energy Storage, Functional Ink, Polymer Additives), End- User (Energy, Aerospace, Biomedical & Life Sciences, Electronics, Defense, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Graphene is a highly conductive allotrope which consists of single layer of carbon atoms and is bounded in a single honeycomb lattice. They are very flexible and stronger in nature. Graphene oxide, graphene nano platelets, moni- layer and bi- layer graphene and few layers are some of the common type of the graphene. These materials have strong bond and unbroken pattern due to which they are widely used in industries like energy, aerospace, electronics, defense and others.

Market Analysis: Global Graphene Market

Global Graphene Market is expected to rise to an estimated value by registering a healthy CAGR of 42.16% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing investment in graphene production and rising collaborations between industries are the factor for the growth of this market.

Graphene Industry is the thinnest material known to man at one atom thick, and also incredibly strong – about 200 times stronger than steel. On top of that, graphene is an excellent conductor of heat and electricity and has interesting light absorption abilities. It is truly a material that could change the world, with unlimited potential for integration in almost any industry. Graphene is an extremely diverse material, and can be combined with other elements (including gases and metals) to produce different materials with various superior properties. Researchers all over the world continue to constantly investigate and patent graphene to learn its various properties and possible applications.

Key Market Competitors/ Major Key

Haydale Graphene Indus, Applied Graphene Materials plc, Graphene 3D Lab Inc., Vorbeck Materials, XGSciences, NanoXplore Inc., 2D Carbon Graphene Material Co., Ltd., Graphene NanoChem, CealTech AS, Graphene Laboratories Inc., GRAPHENE PLATFORM, BGT Materials Limited, Ltd., Metalgrass LTD, ACS Material., First Graphene, Graphite india Limited, ,ACS Material, Graphene Manufacturing Group Pty Ltd., Versarien plc and others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global graphene market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of graphene market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers: Global Graphene Market

Rapid growth in the producers of graphene is driving the market growth

Increasing investment in research and development of graphene is another factor driving the market growth

Rising demand for flexible and renewable material among population is boosting the growth of this market

Growing demand of the graphene from various end- user industries is also acting as a driver for this market

Market Restraints:

High inflammable nature of the graphene is restraining the market growth

Sensitivity towards oxidative environment is another factor restraining the growth of the market

High equipment cost and lack of mass production will also hamper the market growth

Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 Production by Regions

5 Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

7 Market Size by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

9 Production Forecasts

10 Consumption Forecast

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, GrapheneCA announced the launch of their second new graphene production line. The main aim of this launch is to meet the rising need of commercial grade graphene and graphene based products in the market. It also uses advance technologies through which they can preserve graphene and ship with high efficiency. This launch will help the company to expand their graphene portfolio

In September 2018, L&T Technology Services Ltd announced that they have acquired Graphene Semiconductor Services Pvt. Ltd to strengthen them in large scale integration (VLSI) chip design and embedded software services and will also help them to improve their semiconductor segments

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Focus of the report

CAGR values in the market for the forecast period Key trends in the market place Major players and brands Historical and current market size and projection up to 2026. Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics of the industry

