Global Sapphire Glass Market is projecting a rise in estimated value by registering a healthy CAGR of 18.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to rise in demand from LED and semiconductor industry, increasing demand of smartphones and tablets and Increase in sales of luxury watches in Asia region Sapphire glass is a synthetic and naturally available sapphire gemstone. It is made up of alpha alumina or alumina oxide which makes it extremely durable. It is chemically inert with high thermal stability and high melting point. Sapphire glass has wide applications in the manufacturing smartphone displays, semiconductor, LED manufacturing, consumer electronics, aerospace, medical and optical equipment and others Global Sapphire Glass Market By Product Type (High Grade Transparency Sapphire Glass, General Transparency Sapphire Glass), Application (Smartphones, Watches, Optical and Mechanical instruments, Safety Establishments, Medical Devices, Others), Distribution Channel (Online Store, Speciality Stores and Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global sapphire glass market are, Crystalwise Technolgy Inc, Rubicon Technology,Inc, Monocrystal, Saint-Gobain, SCHOTT AG,

The report additionally delineates the CAGR esteems for the memorable years 2016, the base year 2017 and the figure for the years 2018-2025. The organization profiles of all the fundamental players in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and different districts consisting South America, and the Middle East and Africa are considered with the assistance of SWOT examination and Porter’s Five Powers tool.

Competitive Analysis:

Global sapphire glass market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of sapphire glass market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Major Market Competitors: Tera Xtal Techonlogy Corporation, Rayotek Scientific Inc, Crystran Ltd,, Swiss Jewel Company, GTAT Corporation, Surmet Corporation, Morgan Advanced Materials, II-VI Optical Systems, and others

Segmentation: Global Sapphire Glass Market

By Product Type

o High Grade Transparency Sapphire Glass

o General Transparency Sapphire Glass

By Application

o Smartphones

o Watches

o Optical and mechanical instruments

o Safety establishments

o Medical Devices

o Others

By Distribution Channel

o Online Stores

o Speciality Stores

o Others

Market Drivers: Global Sapphire Glass Market

Rise in demand from LED and semiconductor industry is driving the market growth

Wide applications of sapphire glass in medical industry due to heat resistance property is boosting the market

Rise in the demand from defense sector due to use of glass sapphire in the manufacturing of armoured vehicle, bullet proof glass and others also acts as a market driver

Rapid urbanization and rising purchasing power of customers are accelerating the growth of this market

Market Restraints: Global Sapphire Glass Market

Extreme competition from Gorilla Glass is restraining the market growth

Upcoming technological advancements in the market may hinder the market growth

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

