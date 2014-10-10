Adhesive Resin report helps out to meet the strategic and specific needs of the organization or business, by providing comprehensive market research analysis. This market research report delivers an analytical measurement of the main challenges faced by the business currently and in the upcoming years. It is a wide-ranging market research report that comprises of various parameters of the market namely market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. Each of these factors is again researched intensely for the enhanced and actionable market insights. This market research report delivers an analytical measurement of the main challenges faced by the business currently and in the upcoming years.

The Global Adhesive Resin Market accounted for USD 13.10 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Market Definition: Adhesive Resin Market

Adhesive resins include several applications and objects as an adhesive layer to enhance the durability and optimize the integrity of the structure. It joins the surface of diverse materials, efficiently distributing the stress at the junction. The application of adhesive resin forms a strong bond very quickly to aid the adhesion process. Application of high performance adhesive resin improves the cohesive strength. Adhesive resins available in emulsion form offer the advantage of elasticity and resistance to moisture. Moreover, to the long term adhesiveness, application of resins provides toughness and resistance to aging, temperature, and chemicals.

Major Market Competitors/Players: DuPont, Arizona Chemical, 3M, Yparex B.V., Admer Adhesives Resin, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Exxonmobil Chemical, Eastman Chemical Company, Dow Chemical Company, Evonik Industries, Lawter B.V., Ashland Inc., Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC, Alchemie, Bostik, Satyen Polymers Pvt. Ltd., STAR SPECIALTIES POLYMERS PVT. LTD., Polygon Adhesives & Resins Pvt.Ltd., National Adhesives and Polymers, Resins and Plastics Limited, Mechemco, HAC Resins Pvt Ltd. and many more.

Market Segmentation

Global Adhesive Resin Market, By Product Type (Polyacrylic Ester (PAE), Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA), Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE), Synthetic Rubber (SBS, CR & SIS), Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA), Polyurethane, Epoxy, Modified Acrylate & Methyl Methacrylate (MMA), Cyanoacrylate, Others) By Formulation (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Hot-Melt, Reactive, Others) By Applications (Paper & Packaging, Building & Construction, Wood-working, Transportation, Consumer/DIY, Leather & Footwear, Others)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

