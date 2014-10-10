The Smart Speaker market research report is a point-to-point explanation of this market’s amassing framework, the use of headway, finishes of the world market players, vendors and shippers’ structure, and the express business information and their improvement plans would help our clients for future strategies and development wanted to make due in this market. The report incorporates the most recent mechanical upgrades and new product launches to draw in readers to the design, business choices, and complete their required executions later on. The report concentrates more on current business and present-day degrees of progress, future strategies changes, and opportunity for this market. Leading players of Global Smart Speaker Market are Amazon, Apple, Sonos, Inc., Alphabet Inc., Bose Corporation, Sony, Panasonic, and so on.

The Global Smart Speaker Market is expected to reach USD 12.8 billion by 2025, from USD 2.1 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 36.9 % by the end of 2025.

Tech companies are betting that the future of personal computing will be driven by the sound of your voice.

If they’re right, this early stage of smart speaker adoption will have a massive impact on future profits. Switching smartphone brands is relatively straightforward, but switching an entire voice assistant ecosystem? That’s not quite as easy.

For instances, in 2018, Google Home and Home Mini has launched smart speakers in India which supports Google Play Music, YouTube, Netflix, Saavn and Gaana. It has dual band WiFi (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth (only on Home Mini), far field microphones and supports both Android and iOS devices. Furthermore, in 2018, Yandex launched $160 smart speakers for digital assistant ‘Alice’. It operates on mobile and desktop search, as well as on in-car navigation app. It used for music streaming, discounts on taxi rides and ad-free web TV.

The global smart speaker market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart speaker market for global, Europe, North America, Asia pacific and South America.

Smart speaker is defined as a smart audio playback and wireless device. It follows Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and other wireless protocol standards. Smart speaker controls home automation devices and control of common household tasks such as lighting, security monitoring, door lock, environmental control (thermostat), window shades, and more. It has various characteristics which include home assistance, voice control, music streaming music playback, compact size and many more. The benefits of using smart speakers are its good sound quality, flexible music listening, interaction with other devices and convenience to the user. It is mostly used in smart home, smart office and others. Example of smart speaker is Zettaly’s Avy is a bluetooth speaker with full Android capability.

Key Players

Leading players of Global Smart Speaker Market are Amazon, Apple, Sonos, Inc., Alphabet Inc., Bose Corporation, Sony, Panasonic, Alibaba Group, Lenovo, Xiaomi Technology, HARMAN International, Panasonic USA, Pioneer Electronics, SK Telecom, Onkyo Corporation, Panasonic UK, Altec Lansing, Xiaomi USA, Anker Innovations LTD, Avnera, Baidu, Inc., Baidu USA, JD.COM, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefónica, Tencent, Samsung Electronics, Jam Wireless Audio, Kakao Corp, Kondor Ltd, KT, Ultimate Ears

Key Market Segmentation of Smart Speaker Market

On the basis of application, the market is classified into smart home, consumer and smart office.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely north America & south America, Europe, Asia-pacific and, middle east & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, turkey, Russia, china, India, south Korea, japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, south Africa and, brazil among others.

Based on component, the market is segmented into hardware and software. hardware is further segmented into speaker driver, connectivity IC, processor, audio IC, memory, power IC and microphone.

The global smart speaker market is segmented into Intelligent Virtual Assistant, Component, application, end user and by geography.

Based on intelligent virtual assistant, the market is segmented into Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri and Cortana.

