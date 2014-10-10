The Fuel Management System market research report illuminates the main components that somehow affect the Fuel Management System market by creating or limiting its development. Likewise, the current mergers and acquisitions of key players in the market are clearly illustrated. Also, recorded data and developments in the CAGR have been provided in market research reports. The latest patterns, the portfolio of goods, socioeconomic, land distribution, and Fuel Management System market administration structure have also been included in the examination. It offers in-depth data that details the best procedures for managing key players as well as new members.

The Global Fuel Management System Market is expected to reach USD 802.4 million by 2025 from USD 484.8 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

In June, 2016, Franklin Fueling Systems, the global leader in Total System Solutions for retail petroleum equipment systems, has announced the launch of FFS PRO: University. This new full-feature platform will serve as the industry’s premier training, certification, and resource tool for installation professionals.

The Fuel Management System market research report classifies the competitive spectrum of this industry in elaborate detail. The study claims that the competitive reach spans the companies of Gilbarco Veeder-Root, Dover Corporation, Franklin Fueling Systems, Omnitracs, Wayne Fueling Systems, World Fuel Services, Piusi S.p.A., PIUSI USA, Inc., The Triscan Group, FuelForce – Multiforce Systems, Road-Track, Banlaw, Banlaw Systems (Europe) Ltd, HID Global, HID Global – EMEA,HID Global – APAC, Banlaw Africa Group, Fluid Management Technology, Timeplan Fuel Solutions Ltd, Sentinel Fuel Products, Guduza System Technologies (Pty) Ltd, ESI Total Fuel Management, AssetWorks LLC, Smartflow Technologies Inc., Technotrade, Romteck Australia Pty Ltd, Newlea Fuel Systems, OPW Fuel Management Systems, Emerson, SCI Distribution, E-Drive Technology, Fleetmatics, Telenav, Trimble Inc., Orpak Systems and others

Market Segmentation of Global Fuel Management System market

By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services),

Application (Fuel Storage Monitoring, Access Control and Fuel Dispensing),

Industry (Mining and Construction, Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Transportation and Logistics, Others),

Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

