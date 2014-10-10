To bestow clients with the best results, this Next-generation Network market research report is produced by using integrated approaches and latest technology. Company snapshot, geographical presence, product portfolio, and recent developments are taken into consideration for studying the company profiles. Market drivers and market restraints are studied thoroughly along with the analysis of the market structure. Such market insights can be achieved with this comprehensive market research report which considers all the aspects of current and future market. This research study helps the customer understand the various drivers and restraints impacting the market during the forecast period.

Leading Players of Global Next-generation Network Market Cisco, Huawei Technologies, ZTE Corporation, Ericsson, Nokia, Juniper Networks, NEC Corporation, Samsung Electronics, IBM, Ciena, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, AT&T, ADTRAN, KPN, Infradata, PortaOne, TelcoBridges, CommVerge Solutions, Extreme Networks, Cerillion Technologies, Amdocs, Comptel, FTS, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, and others.

The Global Next-generation Network Market is expected to reach USD 33.67 billion by 2025 from USD 21.21 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% Forecast to 2025.

TABLE OF CONTENTS: Global Next-generation Network Market

Executive Summary

Scope/opportunities of the Report

Research Methodology

Market Landscape

Pipeline Analysis

Market Sizing

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Regional Landscape

Business Decision Framework

Drivers And Challenges

Market Key Trends

Players Landscape

Players Analysis

Appendix

Key Market Segmentation of Next-generation Network Market

Based on end user

Telecom service provider,

Internet service provider,

Government

Based on offering

Hardware,

Software and

Services

Based on application

Internet video,

Iptv & video on demand,

File sharing,

Gaming and

Web data

By Geography

Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific).

North America (US, Canada, Mexico).

Europe (Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe.

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America).

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Competitive Analysis

The global next-generation network market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of next-generation network market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America

In 2017 Embassy of the United States of America and Aryaka Networks Inc. launched session in Portugal of the Next Generation global Network for Companies, operated by Aryaka in partnership with the company Cloud 365, with its headquarters at LISPOLIS.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Demand for High-Speed Services

Increase in public–private partnership (PPP) for NGN development

Low Operational Cost.

