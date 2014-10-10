Natural Gas Engine market research report really acts as a backbone for every business that aspires to thrive in the market. Competitive analysis carried out in this report gives a clear-cut idea about the moves of the key players in the market such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions. All the statistical data including facts and figures that are included in this report is represented by using several charts, graphs or tables. This first-class market research report has been built by skilful and experienced team players who work hard to achieve an absolute growth and success in the business.

By considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin, the global Natural Gas Engine market report offers a thorough overview of product specification, technology, product type and production. This market report also provides insights about market share analysis and key trend analysis. Some of the eminent industry players operating in the Global Natural Gas Engine Market are Rolls-Royce, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Cummins Inc., Siemens, Caterpillar Inc., INNIO Group, Doosan, Wärtsilä, Liebherr Group, YANMAR America, YANMAR Europe, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., MAN SE, MAN Diesel & Turbo, Westport Fuel Systems, Niigata Power Systems Co.,Ltd., JFE Engineering Corp

Global natural gas engine market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Recent Industry Developments

In December 2018, Leibherr has introduced the SGLS single-line guiding system with the blades of latest generation for the wind turbines by making installation process safer and more economical. This innovation will provide more opportunities for the company for its growth.

In December 2018, Rolls-Royce introduced new solutions for power plants’ remote management. These solutions are introduced to provide end-to-end platform for collecting, transferring, storing and analysing the engine data.

In December 2018, The Wartsila group has introduced a product named as ‘a lifeboat for buildings’ at Slush Helsinki 2018 which will be used during rising sea levels and severe flooding that can take place due to changes in the climate. However, it is not a real product but a concept designed by Wartsila technology group.

In November 2018, Cummins Inc. announced that it will support the launch of EPA Cleaner Trucks along with the efforts of US Environmental Protection Agency in order to develop a national low NOx rule for on-highway heavy-duty engines. This support will lead to growth of the company at global level.

In October 2018, INNIO expanded its Waukesha series of VHP by adding P9394GSI S5 Horsepower to an existing L7042GSI S5 at L7044GSI S5 at 1900 Horsepower & 1500 Horsepower. This expansion helped the company in providing better customer experience as customers are getting better fuel efficiency, improved power and lower operating costs.

In December 2018, Yanmar Agri Corporation which is a Group company of Yanmar Co. Ltd. has launched precision, high- density auto-rice Transplanter named as YR8D that utilizes high-density seedling technology and self-driving technology. This launch will help the company to grow in market of automation.

Key Market Segmentation of Global natural gas engine market

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into natural gas gensets, natural gas automotive, decentralized energy generation (vehicles, gasoline stations). In 2019, natural gas automotive segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of engine family, the market is segmented into spark ignited engine, dual fuel type engine, and high pressure direct injection. In 2019, spark ignited engine segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of power output, the market is segmented into 15KW – 100KW, 100KW – 399KW, 400KW – 800KW, 1000-2000KW, and 3000KW – 4500KW. In 2019, 15KW – 100KW is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

OPPORTUNITIES:

Shift Towards Gas Fired Power Plants:

Gas-fired power plants have low capital investment, short construction period and dynamic response in operation and have clear economic advantages

Reductions in CO2 emissions can be obtained by making improvement in the efficiency of existing power generation plants by employing more advanced technologies using the same amount of fuel. Replacement of natural gas single-cycle turbine with any other cycle e.g., combined cycle (CCGT) of similar output capacity would help in reducing CO2 emissions per unit of output by around 36%.

Technological Advancements Leading To Efficient Power Generation:

Power generation from natural gas is projected to increase by a factor of nine by 2050. This requires accelerated exploration and development of offshore gas fields, construction of liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals and gas pipelines, and deployment of natural gas combined cycle (NGCC) power plants.

July 2015, Yanmar Energy System Co., Ltd. has a gas engine co-generation systems in the 100 to 1,000 kW range with high share of the market, with an existing product range made up of its EP370G and EP700G mid-range (300 kW+) gas co-generation systems for 50 Hz regions, and the EP400G for 60 Hz. Yanmar set the development of the EP800G to increase its 60 Hz product range and satisfy the requirements. Yanmar has developed system with high efficiency and robustness in system to ensure that it does not shutdown easily. For this, the frequency of system shutdowns is achieved by improved power supply.

Marine Application Fueling Demand For Gas Engines:

LNG is odorless and colorless flammable gas ignitable by static electricity. It is extremely cold and volatile liquid. Fire is caused by vapor forms highly flammable mixtures with air. The boiling point is -161.5°C at normal conditions. The flash point is -187.8°C and auto-ignition temperature is 537°C

