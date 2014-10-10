The linear motion market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as the increase in industries such as packaging, food & beverage, healthcare and manufacturing is estimated to induce growth; also the minimal maintenance charge and profitable production capability prevalent in the market will drive the expansion of the market in the forecast period. However lack of effective product differentiation is a major factor expected to hamper the market growth of linear motion market.

The “Global Linear motion market analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductors industry with a special focus on the global linear motion market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the linear motion market with detailed market segmentation by application and by type. The global linear motion market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading linear motion market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the linear motion market.

The global linear motion market is segmented on the basis of application and by type. Based on application type the market is segmented as palletizing, packaging, robotics, machine tools and material handling.Based on the type band the market is segmented as single-axis and multi-axis.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global linear motion market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The linear motion market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The reports cover key developments in the linear motion market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from linear motion market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Linear motion in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the linear motion market.

The report also includes the profiles of key linear motion companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Bishop-Wisecarver

Bosch Rexroth AG

HepcoMotion

Lintech

NIPPON BEARING CO., LTD.

Rollon S.p.A.

SCHNEEBERGER Group

Schneider Electric Motion USA

SKF

Thomson Industries, Inc.

