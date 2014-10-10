Autonomous Robot Toys market report has been created in such a way that it proves to be the most suitable to the business needs. Moreover, this market report gives idea to clients about the market drivers and restraints with the help of SWOT analysis and also provides all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2017, base year 2018 and forecast period of 2019-2026. This market study also evaluates the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global autonomous robot toys market in estimated to register a healthy growth rate in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data for the base year of 2018, and historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to autonomous navigation, sensory capability, self-maintenance, technological advancements of these products and rising demand from the field of education.

Market Definition: Global Autonomous Robot Toys Market

An autonomous robot toy is a robotic toy that performs tasks or operations on its own, without any involvement or intervention of humans. They automatically identify environmental stimulus and are capable to deal in its surrounding independently. Autonomous robot toys are gaining popularity in educating children in a fun and entertaining way. They are also gaining popularity amongst senior citizens, as a robotic friend or companion, who entertains and recites jokes and poems to them.

Global Autonomous Robot Toys Market By Functional Ability (Autonomous Navigation, Environmental Perception, Task Perception, Task Performance, Self-Maintenance, Others), Educational Level (Higher Studies, Secondary Education, Elementary Education), Educational Role (Tele-Presence, Educational Support Tools, Educational Subject), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Hanson Robotics, the manufacturer of the most human like robots, launched their autonomous robot toy, LITTLE SOPHIA, a teacher cum companion for children of the age group of 7-13 years. Little Sophia would help kids grasp and learn new things in robotics, science, technology engineering, mathematics, coding, and artificial intelligence. Little Sophia, just like a human, expresses, sees, talks, sings, narrates stories, plays, and recognizes faces. Thus, she teaches kids in the most fun and entertaining way.

In December 2017, BLUE FROG ROBOTICS launched the emotional toy robot BUDDY, which is one of the most advanced family, educational and entertainment robot. Buddy is a friend that understands, protects and interacts with family members. It is the most suitable robot to teach, play and assist specially those children who have special needs. The launch of this robot-cum companion robot revolutionises the entire robotics industry, and takes artificial intelligence and technology to a whole new level. Such innovations and significant developments would accelerate the growth of autonomous robot toys market in the forecasted period.

Top Key Players:

MRT International Limited.,

Modular Robotics Incorporated,

The LEGO Group.,

Robotical Ltd.,

RoboThink,

fischertechnik GmbH,

Robots in Schools Ltd.,

rero,

BLUE FROG ROBOTICS & BUDDY,

HANSON ROBOTICS LTD.,

Petronics Inc.,

Sphero,

Anybots 2.0 Inc.,

Parallax Inc.,

ArcBotics,

Dexter Industries.

RAWrobotics

amongst others.

Market Drivers:

They do not require any intervention of humans, and function independently on their own, hence making it easy to use and can serve as a friendly companion

The increasing use of autonomous robot toys for educating a group or an individual. Hence, they substitute human learning making education fun and easy

They have sensor integrated systems, making them capable of moving in an environment without any obstruction or collision

Technological advancements in the field of robotics further drives the growth of this market

The availability of AI-based robots, IoT and Cloud based technology accelerates the developments in the field of toy robotics

The rising demand amongst children for a fun and entertaining method of learning

Market Restraints:

Autonomous toy robots are expensive and require high cost of maintenance. This restrains the growth of this market as the low income individuals and small educational institutes cannot afford them

Absence of knowledge and information amongst the people hinders the growth of this market

Market Segmentations:

Global Autonomous Robot Toys Market is segmented on the basis of

Functional Ability

Educational Level

Educational Role

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Functional Ability

Autonomous Navigation

Environmental Perception

Task Perception

Task Performance

Self-Maintenance

Others

By Educational Level

Higher Studies

Secondary Education

Elementary Education

By Educational Role

Tele-Presence

Educational Support Tools

Educational Subject

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Autonomous Robot Toys Market

Global autonomous robot toys market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of autonomous robot toys market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

