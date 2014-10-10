IoT in Education Market To Significant Growth Foreseen By 2019 To 2026
IoT in Education report has been created in such a way that it proves to be the most suitable to the business needs. Moreover, this market report gives idea to clients about the market drivers and restraints with the help of SWOT analysis and also provides all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2017, base year 2018 and forecast period of 2019-2026. This market study also evaluates the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Global IoT in education market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.73 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 19.08 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 19.05% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing prevalence of cloud based applications and adoption of e-learning platforms and services.
Available Sample Report in PDF Version along Graphs and Figures@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-iot-in-education-market
Global IoT in Education Market By Component (Solutions, Services), Hardware (Interactive Whiteboards, Tablets & Mobile Devices, Displays, Security & Video Cameras, Attendance Tracking Systems, Others), End-User (Academic Institutions, Corporates), Application (Learning Management System, Classroom Management, Administration Management, Surveillance, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Complete report on Global IoT in Education Market Research Report 2019-2026 spread across 350 Pages, profiling Top companies and supports with tables and figures
Market Definition: Global IoT in Education Market
IoT in education can be defined as the technology, and set of applications that is used for smart learning solutions, through which textbooks are combined and transformed into web-based sites that also incorporate visual aids, additional accompanying materials such as texts, articles & publications. It also involves the assessment of individuals on their performances on tests and other practical applications. The educational apps are enhancing IoT in education helping both teachers and students in creating 3D graphics textbooks which contain videos and provide the capability to take notes.
Key Questions Answered in Global IoT in Education Market Report:-
Our Report offers:-
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Global IoT in Education Market in 2026?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Global IoT in Education Market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Global IoT in Education Market?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Global IoT in Education Market?
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Global IoT in Education Market? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Global IoT in Education Market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Request for Detailed TOC: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-iot-in-education-market
Top Key Players:
- Intel Corporation,
- Google,
- Amazon Web Services Inc.,
- IBM Corporation,
- Microsoft,
- Oracle,
- Cisco,
- SAP SE,
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.,
- Arm Limited,
- Unit4,
- SAMSUNG,
- LearnZillion,
- brightwheel,
- Certica Solutions,
- Examity Inc.,
- Knowre,
- AltSchool,
- Quad Learning Inc.,
- Galvanize Inc.
- littleBits Electronics Inc.
Market Drivers:
- Advent of cloud applications and adoption of e-learning platforms is expected to act as a driver for the market growth
- Growth in usage of connected devices and technologies in learning is also expected to act as a driver for the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Lack of set standardizations and regulations in the market is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth
- Dearth and inadequate infrastructure and technological resources is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth
Key Developments in the Market:
- In October 2018, SAMSUNG celebrated the “2018 Global Volunteer Festival”, by providing Samsung Electronics Latin America employees with Samsung Galaxy tablets and STEM (Science Technology, Engineering & Math) learning and education tools. These employees participated in various schools across the various countries in the region and provided students and teachers with various new and innovative learning methods.
- In October 2018, Intel announced that they are visiting various schools across the United States with their “Intel Tech Learning Lab”, providing education providers and learners the ability to experience innovative and modern methods of education and understanding through Intel’s learning platform. “Intel Tech Learning Lab”, is a mobile truck containing virtual reality (VR) stations, highly advanced PC’s, augmented reality (AR) and also Internet of Things (IoT) equipped whiteboards.
Inquire Before Buying @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-iot-in-education-market
Customize report of “Global IoT in Education Market” as per customers requirement also available.
Market Segmentations:
Global IoT in Education Market is segmented on the basis of
- Product Type
- Application
- End-User
- Geography
Market Segmentations in Details:
By Component
- Solutions
- Services
By Hardware
- Interactive Whiteboards
- Tablets & Mobile Devices
- Displays
- Security & Video Cameras
- Attendance Tracking Systems
- Others
By End-User
- Academic Institutions
- Corporates
By Application
- Learning Management System
- Classroom Management
- Administration Management
- Surveillance
- Others
By Geography
North America
- S.
- Canada,
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Competitive Analysis: Global IoT in Education Market
Global IoT in education market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of IoT in education market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Speak to Author of the report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-iot-in-education-market
About Data Bridge Market Research:
Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Contact:
Data Bridge Market Research
Tel: +1-888-387-2818
Email: corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com