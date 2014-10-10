IoT in Education report has been created in such a way that it proves to be the most suitable to the business needs. Moreover, this market report gives idea to clients about the market drivers and restraints with the help of SWOT analysis and also provides all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2017, base year 2018 and forecast period of 2019-2026. This market study also evaluates the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global IoT in education market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.73 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 19.08 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 19.05% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing prevalence of cloud based applications and adoption of e-learning platforms and services.

Available Sample Report in PDF Version along Graphs and Figures@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-iot-in-education-market

Global IoT in Education Market By Component (Solutions, Services), Hardware (Interactive Whiteboards, Tablets & Mobile Devices, Displays, Security & Video Cameras, Attendance Tracking Systems, Others), End-User (Academic Institutions, Corporates), Application (Learning Management System, Classroom Management, Administration Management, Surveillance, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Complete report on Global IoT in Education Market Research Report 2019-2026 spread across 350 Pages, profiling Top companies and supports with tables and figures

Market Definition: Global IoT in Education Market

IoT in education can be defined as the technology, and set of applications that is used for smart learning solutions, through which textbooks are combined and transformed into web-based sites that also incorporate visual aids, additional accompanying materials such as texts, articles & publications. It also involves the assessment of individuals on their performances on tests and other practical applications. The educational apps are enhancing IoT in education helping both teachers and students in creating 3D graphics textbooks which contain videos and provide the capability to take notes.

Key Questions Answered in Global IoT in Education Market Report:-

Our Report offers:-

What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Global IoT in Education Market in 2026?

What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Global IoT in Education Market?

What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Global IoT in Education Market?

Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Global IoT in Education Market?

Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Global IoT in Education Market? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share

What are the Global IoT in Education Market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

Request for Detailed TOC: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-iot-in-education-market

Top Key Players:

Intel Corporation,

Google,

Amazon Web Services Inc.,

IBM Corporation,

Microsoft,

Oracle,

Cisco,

SAP SE,

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.,

Arm Limited,

Unit4,

SAMSUNG,

LearnZillion,

brightwheel,

Certica Solutions,

Examity Inc.,

Knowre,

AltSchool,

Quad Learning Inc.,

Galvanize Inc.

littleBits Electronics Inc.

Market Drivers:

Advent of cloud applications and adoption of e-learning platforms is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Growth in usage of connected devices and technologies in learning is also expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of set standardizations and regulations in the market is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Dearth and inadequate infrastructure and technological resources is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, SAMSUNG celebrated the “2018 Global Volunteer Festival”, by providing Samsung Electronics Latin America employees with Samsung Galaxy tablets and STEM (Science Technology, Engineering & Math) learning and education tools. These employees participated in various schools across the various countries in the region and provided students and teachers with various new and innovative learning methods.

In October 2018, Intel announced that they are visiting various schools across the United States with their “Intel Tech Learning Lab”, providing education providers and learners the ability to experience innovative and modern methods of education and understanding through Intel’s learning platform. “Intel Tech Learning Lab”, is a mobile truck containing virtual reality (VR) stations, highly advanced PC’s, augmented reality (AR) and also Internet of Things (IoT) equipped whiteboards.

Inquire Before Buying @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-iot-in-education-market

Customize report of “Global IoT in Education Market” as per customers requirement also available.

Market Segmentations:

Global IoT in Education Market is segmented on the basis of

Product Type

Application

End-User

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Hardware

Interactive Whiteboards

Tablets & Mobile Devices

Displays

Security & Video Cameras

Attendance Tracking Systems

Others

By End-User

Academic Institutions

Corporates

By Application

Learning Management System

Classroom Management

Administration Management

Surveillance

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global IoT in Education Market

Global IoT in education market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of IoT in education market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Speak to Author of the report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-iot-in-education-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com