Global cardiac computed tomography (CCT) market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing preferences of consumers and physicians for utilizing non-invasive methods of imaging.

Global Cardiac Computed Tomography (CCT) Market By Slice Volume (256-Slice, 128-Slice, 64-Slice, 20-20 Slice, 16-Slice & Below), Type (Low Slice, Medium Slice, High Slice), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Services, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Cardiac Computed Tomography (CCT) Market

Cardiac computed tomography (CCT) are specific CT systems developed for providing imaging and diagnostic solutions in the form of CT scans of the cardiac area of the patient. These CT systems have been developed to offer high resolution imaging of cardiac area in highly efficient manner, helping modify the imaging capture with the help of specialized algorithms to reduce the presence of motion distortion, helping identify the prevalence of plaque, calcium and help plan the structural integrity of heart with the image captures.

Top Key Players:

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY;

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION;

Arineta;

Neusoft Corporation;

Siemens Healthcare GmbH;

Koninklijke Philips N.V.;

Hitachi, Ltd.;

NeuroLogica Corp.;

FUJIFILM Corporation;

Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co.;

SAMSUNG

among others.

Market Drivers:

Growing demands for image-guided therapeutic procedures and services; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Significant innovations and advancements of technologies for diagnostic imaging; this factor is expected to foster positive impact on its growth

Growing prevalence of long-term chronic illness and cardiovascular disorders resulting in high adoption rate for these products

Increasing volume of geriatric population worldwide also enhances the market growth in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Presence of strict regulatory compliances in relation to the product approvals for these products; this factor is expected to hinder the market growth

Lack of favorable reimbursement policies for CT scanners and CT imaging procedures; this factor is expected to act as a restraint for the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION announced that they had received U.S. FDA clearance for their “Aquilion Precision”, world’s first Ultra-High Resolution CT System integrated with the most advanced components designed to deliver significantly high amount of image resolution with highly effective dose efficiency. This system delivers highly effective patient care as it is capable of providing the most advanced resolution imaging in comparison to other systems present in the market

In March 2017, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY announced the availability of “CardioGraphe” during the 66th Annual Meeting of American College of Cardiology. CardioGraphe is the world’s first cardiovascular-focused computed tomography system and has been developed due to the collaboration between GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY and Arineta. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY will handle the servicing, distribution and support services for the CT system

Market Segmentations:

Global Cardiac Computed Tomography (CCT) Market is segmented on the basis of

Product Type

Application

End-User

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Slice Volume

256-Slice

128-Slice

64-Slice

20-20 Slice

16-Slice & Below

By Type

Low Slice

Medium Slice

High Slice

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Services

Others

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Cardiac Computed Tomography (CCT) Market

Global cardiac computed tomography (CCT) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cardiac computed tomography (CCT) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

