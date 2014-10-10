Global Wireless Charging Market report has been created in such a way that it proves to be the most suitable to the business needs. Moreover, this market report gives idea to clients about the market drivers and restraints with the help of SWOT analysis and also provides all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2017, base year 2018 and forecast period of 2019-2026. This market study also evaluates the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The global wireless charging market is expected to reach USD 145,337.92 million by 2025 from USD 3,346.91 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 60.22% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Wireless Charging Market, By Technology (Inductive Technology, Radiation Technology, Other Technologies), Transmission Range (Short Range, Medium Range, Long Range), Application (Consumer Electronics, Defense, Healthcare, Automotive, Industrial, Others), Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Top Key Players:

Qualcomm Inc.,

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd,

Powerbyproxi Ltd.,

Powermat Technologies Ltd.,

Fulton Innovation LLC,

Texas Instruments, Inc.,

WiTricity Corporation,

Convenient Power HK Ltd.,

Texas Instruments Incorporated,

Integrated Device Technology, Inc.,

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.,

Duracell Powermat,

Energizer Holdings, Inc,

Oregon Scientific, Inc.

Anker

among others.

Market Definition: Global Wireless Charging Market

Wireless charging helps in the transmission of energy without wires from a power device. Wireless charging gadgets involve a charging station that transmits the vitality and is incorporated inside a gadget that gets the vitality and charges the battery. It is a solid, helpful and safe innovation to power and charge electrical gadgets. It is multiple efficient and safer over the traditional charging system. It has wide application in electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, portable devices and others. According to WPC, in 2017 the wireless power market was 325 million units out of which 300 million units are mobile phones and the sale of wireless charger was 75 million units. As per The U.S. Aerospace and Defense (A&D) industry, in 2016, aerospace and defense industry generated USD 872 billion in sales and generated USD 146 billion from export. Thus, the above factor proves that wireless product market and and defense market is growing and the increase in the usage of wireless charging by these industry will derive the wireless charging market.

Key Questions Answered in Global Wireless Charging Market Report:-

What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Global Wireless Charging Market in 2026?

What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Global Wireless Charging Market?

What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Global Wireless Charging Market?

Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Global Wireless Charging Market?

Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Global Wireless Charging Market? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share

What are the Global Wireless Charging Market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

Market Drivers and Restraints:

High ability to charge multiple devices is expected to create a huge demand

Consumer inclination toward wireless connectivity is expected to lead the market

Growing demand is expected for wireless charging enabled smartphones

Lack of standards restricts the growth of the market

Market Segmentations:

Global Wireless Charging Market is segmented on the basis of

Technology

Transmission Range

Application

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Technology

Inductive technology,

Radiation technology

Other technologies.

By Transmission Range

Short range,

Medium range,

Long range

By Application

Consumer electronics,

Defense,

Healthcare,

Automotive,

Industrial,

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Wireless Charging Market

The global wireless charging is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of wireless charging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In 2018, Samsung introduced new dual wireless charger which have two charging pads and fast charging capability.

