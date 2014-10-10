Specialty Carbon Black Market Key Companies Profile, Trends, Share and Growth Forecast 2026 | ATLAS ORGANIC PVT. LTD, Continental Carbon Company, Aditya Birla Group, Cabot Corporation, International CSRC Investment Holdings Co., Ltd
Global specialty carbon black market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.43% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing demand from various end user industries such as printing and packaging, building and construction, transportation among others.
Global Specialty Carbon Black Market By Form (Granules, Powder), Grade (Conductive Carbon Black, Fiber Carbon Black, Food Carbon Black), Function (Color, UV Protection, Conductive, Others), Process Type (Furnace Black, Gas Black, Lamp Black, Thermal Black), Application (Plastics, Battery Electrodes, Paints & Coatings, Inks & Toners, Rubber, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Market Definition: Global Specialty Carbon Black Market
Specialty carbon black is considered as the purest form of carbon black which contains lower level of sulphur, ash, metals and several other impurities. Thermal black, furnace black, acetylene black and lamp black are the four processes from which carbon black particles are made. Carbon black contains more than 95% of pure carbon with limited amount of hydrogen, nitrogen and oxygen and is known as the commercial form of solid carbon. Carbon black particles are used as additives for the enhancement of performance such as conductivity, viscosity of materials.
Top Key Players:
- OMSK Carbon Group,
- Tokai Carbon CB Ltd,
- ATLAS ORGANIC PVT. LTD,
- Continental Carbon Company,
- Aditya Birla Group,
- Cabot Corporation,
- International CSRC Investment Holdings Co., Ltd.
- Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd,
- PHILLIPS CARBON BLACK LIMITED,
- Orion Engineered Carbons GmbH,
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation,
- Mil-Spec Industries Corporation,
- Cancarb,
- among others
Market Drivers:
- The growing demand from polymer industries and major utilization in metallurgy, boosts the demand for specialty carbon black products, which acts as a driver for the growth of the market
- Superior conductive properties such as low content of sulfur and metal helps in providing protection against UV radiations drives its utilization in the automotive sector
- Specialty carbon black materials helps in the production of lightweight and fuel-efficient passenger’s cars, which acts as a major factor in the growth of the market
- Demand for non-rubber applications also helps in boosting the growth of this market
Market Restraints:
- Increased pressure from governments and other environment protection groups as carbon black is considered to be the major greenhouse gas emitter restricts the market growth
- Inhaling carbon black particles can irritate the lungs, eyes and other organs, which affect the health and cause severe diseases; this factor will also hamper the market growth
- Carbon black particles cause damaging effects to the environment which may pollute the air, water and enter in the human body; this is another factor which hinders the growth of the market
Key Developments in the Market:
- In July 2019, Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited launched Tyre Gold Plus grade of carbon black to utilize in the production of retreaded tyre. The usage of carbon black products for manufacturing retreaded tyres will help the company to attract more customers. The company also enhanced its production capacity from 120,000 MT/annum to 200,000 MT/annum.
- In November 2018, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. acquired Société du Noir d’Acétylène de l’Aubette, (SN2A) SAS from LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. and its French affiliate. The acquired company is a manufacturer of acetylene carbon black. With the acquisition, company earned proven technologies and an operating plant which broadened the company’s position in specialty carbon blacks market.
Market Segmentations:
Global Specialty Carbon Black Market is segmented on the basis of
- Form
- Grade
- Function
- Process Type
- Application
- Geography
Market Segmentations in Details:
By Form
- Granules
- Powder
By Grade
- Conductive Carbon Black
- Fiber Carbon Black
- Food Carbon Black
By Function
- Color
- UV Protection
- Conductive
- Others
By Process Type
- Furnace Black
- Gas Black
- Lamp Black
- Thermal Black
By Application
- Plastics
- Battery Electrodes
- Paints & Coatings
- Inks & Toners
- Rubber
- Others
By Geography
North America
- S.
- Canada,
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Competitive Analysis: Global Specialty Carbon Black Market
Global specialty carbon black market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of specialty carbon black for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
