Global specialty carbon black market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.43% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing demand from various end user industries such as printing and packaging, building and construction, transportation among others.

Global Specialty Carbon Black Market By Form (Granules, Powder), Grade (Conductive Carbon Black, Fiber Carbon Black, Food Carbon Black), Function (Color, UV Protection, Conductive, Others), Process Type (Furnace Black, Gas Black, Lamp Black, Thermal Black), Application (Plastics, Battery Electrodes, Paints & Coatings, Inks & Toners, Rubber, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Specialty Carbon Black Market

Specialty carbon black is considered as the purest form of carbon black which contains lower level of sulphur, ash, metals and several other impurities. Thermal black, furnace black, acetylene black and lamp black are the four processes from which carbon black particles are made. Carbon black contains more than 95% of pure carbon with limited amount of hydrogen, nitrogen and oxygen and is known as the commercial form of solid carbon. Carbon black particles are used as additives for the enhancement of performance such as conductivity, viscosity of materials.

Top Key Players:

OMSK Carbon Group,

Tokai Carbon CB Ltd,

ATLAS ORGANIC PVT. LTD,

Continental Carbon Company,

Aditya Birla Group,

Cabot Corporation,

International CSRC Investment Holdings Co., Ltd.

Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd,

PHILLIPS CARBON BLACK LIMITED,

Orion Engineered Carbons GmbH,

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation,

Mil-Spec Industries Corporation,

Cancarb,

among others

Market Drivers:

The growing demand from polymer industries and major utilization in metallurgy, boosts the demand for specialty carbon black products, which acts as a driver for the growth of the market

Superior conductive properties such as low content of sulfur and metal helps in providing protection against UV radiations drives its utilization in the automotive sector

Specialty carbon black materials helps in the production of lightweight and fuel-efficient passenger’s cars, which acts as a major factor in the growth of the market

Demand for non-rubber applications also helps in boosting the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Increased pressure from governments and other environment protection groups as carbon black is considered to be the major greenhouse gas emitter restricts the market growth

Inhaling carbon black particles can irritate the lungs, eyes and other organs, which affect the health and cause severe diseases; this factor will also hamper the market growth

Carbon black particles cause damaging effects to the environment which may pollute the air, water and enter in the human body; this is another factor which hinders the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited launched Tyre Gold Plus grade of carbon black to utilize in the production of retreaded tyre. The usage of carbon black products for manufacturing retreaded tyres will help the company to attract more customers. The company also enhanced its production capacity from 120,000 MT/annum to 200,000 MT/annum.

In November 2018, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. acquired Société du Noir d’Acétylène de l’Aubette, (SN2A) SAS from LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. and its French affiliate. The acquired company is a manufacturer of acetylene carbon black. With the acquisition, company earned proven technologies and an operating plant which broadened the company’s position in specialty carbon blacks market.

Market Segmentations:

Global Specialty Carbon Black Market is segmented on the basis of

Form

Grade

Function

Process Type

Application

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Form

Granules

Powder

By Grade

Conductive Carbon Black

Fiber Carbon Black

Food Carbon Black

By Function

Color

UV Protection

Conductive

Others

By Process Type

Furnace Black

Gas Black

Lamp Black

Thermal Black

By Application

Plastics

Battery Electrodes

Paints & Coatings

Inks & Toners

Rubber

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Specialty Carbon Black Market

Global specialty carbon black market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of specialty carbon black for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

