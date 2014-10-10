Information Security Consulting report has been created in such a way that it proves to be the most suitable to the business needs. Moreover, this market report gives idea to clients about the market drivers and restraints with the help of SWOT analysis and also provides all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2017, base year 2018 and forecast period of 2019-2026. This market study also evaluates the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global information security consulting market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 11.90% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the surging cyber-attacks and rising concern of information security for enterprises.

Global Information Security Consulting Market By Security Type (Network Security, Application Security, Database Security, Endpoint Security), Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical (Aerospace and Defense, Government and Public Utilities, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Information Security Consulting Market

The information security consulting helps in protection of the organization by providing expertise and experience that lack internally. The services comprises of including security engineering, management, assessment, and compliance provided by certified consultants. The growing network complexities, growing trends of IoT among others are some of the drivers for the growth of this market whereas the budget constraints are the restraining factor for this market.

Top Key Players:

Ernst & Young Global Limited,

IBM Corporation,

Accenture,

Atos SE,

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited,

KPMG International Cooperative,

PwC,

BAE Systems,

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP,

Wipro Limited,

SearchInform LTD,

Dell Inc.,

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.,

Optiv Security Inc.,

HEX64,

Cisco Systems, Inc.,

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.,

Fortinet, Inc.,

Sophos Ltd.,

F-Secure,

Webroot Inc.

Market Drivers:

Increasing complexities of IT infrastructure is driving this market

Digitalization and advancement in technology is helping the market to grow

Emerging trends such as mobile work-force and bring your own devices is supporting the growth of the market

Increasing demand for information security consulting services is also a factor for market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost for consulting is hindering the market growth

Advanced cyber-attack techniques restricts the growth of the market

Budget constraints restraints the growth of the market

Market Segmentations:

Global Information Security Consulting Market is segmented on the basis of

Security Type

Organization Size

Industry Vertical

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Security Type

Network Security

Application Security

Database Security

Endpoint Security

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

Aerospace and Defense

Government and Public Utilities

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Company Share Analysis: Global Information Security Consulting Market

Global information security consulting market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of information security consulting market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

