Glycolic Acid Market Insights Trends, & Forecast Prediction by 2026 | Industry Leading Key Players- CABB GmbH; China Petrochemical Corporation; Water Chemical Co., Ltd; Zhonglan Industry Co.,Ltd.; Shandong Xinhua Pharma
Global Glycolic Acid report has been created in such a way that it proves to be the most suitable to the business needs. Moreover, this market report gives idea to clients about the market drivers and restraints with the help of SWOT analysis and also provides all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2017, base year 2018 and forecast period of 2019-2026. This market study also evaluates the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Global glycolic acid market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 543.98 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising volume of applications for these compounds from the different applicable industries.
Market Definition: Global Glycolic Acid Market
Glycolic acid are alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) derived from sugar cane having the smallest and most simple chemical structure out of all the different variants of AHA developed commercially. This acid also constitutes of the lowest molecular weight having complete solubility in water. It is an odourless hygroscopic crystalline solid utilized in various cosmetic products due to its exfoliating benefits and because of its extremely small weight leading to greater penetration in the skin of consumers.
Key Questions Answered in Global Glycolic Acid Market Report:-
Global Glycolic Acid Market By Product Type (Natural, Synthetic), Purity (Glycolic Acid 99%, Glycolic Acid 70%, Glycolic Acid 60%, Glycolic Acid 30%, Others), Grade (Cosmetic, Industrial, Technical, Medical), Application (Personal Care & Dermatology, Industrial Cleaners, Household Cleaning, Textile, Agriculture, Medical, Oil Field & Petroleum Refining, Dyeing & Finishing, Electropolishing, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Complete report on Global Glycolic Acid Market Research Report 2019-2026 spread across 350 Pages, profiling Top companies and supports with tables and figures
Top Key Players:
- Merck KGaA;
- The Chemours Company;
- CABB GmbH;
- China Petrochemical Corporation;
- Water Chemical Co., Ltd;
- Zhonglan Industry Co.,Ltd.;
- Shandong Xinhua Pharma;
- Phibro Animal Health Corporation;
- HeBei ChengXin;
- Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd.;
- Avid Organics;
- Jiaxing Jlight Chemicals Co., Ltd.;
- Taida Sinopec CO.,Ltd;
- CrossChem LP;
- Sancaiindustry;
- Mehul Dye Chem Industries;
- Siddharth Chlorochem;
- Velocity Chemicals Ltd.;
- Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.;
- Parchem fine & specialty chemicals
- among others.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In February 2019, SkinCeuticals announced the launch of “Glycol 10 Renew Overnight” cream. The cosmetic cream is developed to provide pure 10% glycolic acid for the consumer skin helping enhance their glow while maintaining the tolerable amount of glycolic acid in the cosmetics product for continued and overnight usage
- In January 2017, Avantium announced that they had acquired Liquid Light Inc. which will help provide a combination of expertise and leadership in technologies required for the development and commercialization of feedstocks as well as different sustainable materials or compounds
Market Drivers:
- High demands associated with the compound from the cosmetics & personal care applications; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market
- High levels of consumption for this compound from the extensive application areas; this factor is expected to boost the market growth
- Growing volume of development and manufacturing activities of cosmetics from the Asia-Pacific region is expected to propel the market growth
- Growth of healthcare industry resulting in high demands for these compounds in development of PGA which are subsequently used for suture development; this factor is expected to foster the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- Complications relating to skin arising with the usage of this compound in different cosmetics; this factor is expected to act as a restraint for the market growth
- Presence of various cost-efficient alternative product offerings will hamper the growth of the market
- Availability of various regulations and compliances from the European authorities restricting the usage of this compound to a certain extent in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics is another factor restricting the market growth
Market Segmentations:
Global Glycolic Acid Market is segmented on the basis of
- Product Type
- Purity
- Grade
- Application
- Geography
Market Segmentations in Details:
By Product Type
- Natural
- Synthetic
By Purity
- Glycolic Acid 99%
- Glycolic Acid 70%
- Glycolic Acid 60%
- Glycolic Acid 30%
- Others
By Grade
- Cosmetic
- Industrial
- Technical
- Medical
By Application
- Personal Care & Dermatology
- Industrial Cleaners
- Household Cleaning
- Textile
- Agriculture
- Medical
- Oil Field & Petroleum Refining
- Dyeing & Finishing
- Electropolishing
- Others
By Geography
North America
- S.
- Canada,
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Competitive Analysis: Global Glycolic Acid Market
Global glycolic acid market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of glycolic acid market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
