Global MOOC market is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period of 2019-2026, growing at a CAGR of 40.55%. This is expected to raise the estimated market value from USD 4.3 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 65.48 billion in 2026. This growing trend can be attributed to the growing demand of cheaper e-learning platforms and ability of reaching a broader student base.

Global MOOC Market, By Component (Platforms, Services), Course (Humanities, Computer Science & Programming, Business Management, Science, Health & Medicine, Education & Training, Engineering, Others), User Type (High School, Undergraduate, Postgraduate, Corporate), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global MOOC Market

MOOC (Massive Open Online Course), can be described as the online courses that have an open education platform and can reach an unlimited amount of participants. It contains the videos of traditional forms of lectures with complete course materials and promotes community interactions between the learners and the professionals.

Top Key Players:

Pluralsight LLC,

Coursera Inc.,

edX Inc.,

iversity,

Udacity Inc.,

LinkedIn,

FutureLearn,

NovoEd,

Udemy Inc.,

MOOC-CN Information Technology (Beijing) Co Ltd.,

Alison,

Edmodo,

Brain4ce Education Solutions Pvt. Ltd.,

Federica Weblearning,

COM,

Jigsaw Academy Education Pvt Ltd.,

Kadenze Inc.,

Khan Academy,

Linkstreet Learning, Miríadax,

My Mooc,

Simplilearn Solutions,

Skillshare Inc.,

WizIQ Inc.

Market Drivers:

Growing need for cheaper and able to reach a broader student base learning platforms is expected to drive the market growth

Easier way of learning and wider reach of e-learning is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lower completion rate and degree earning as compared to the traditional form of learning is expected to restrain the market growth

Absence of personalized path of learning system and guidance is also expected to restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, edX Inc. announced the introduction of nine programs for the master’s degree available for learning from the top institutions from around the world strengthening its program providing capabilities.

In March 2018, Coursera Inc. announced that it is adding six new courses from five universities from around the world which are expected to be cheaper and reach a broader student base in comparison to the traditional physical forms of studying and learning these courses.

Market Segmentations:

Global MOOC Market is segmented on the basis of

Component

Course

User Type

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Component

Platforms

Services

By Course

Humanities

Computer Science & Programming

Business Management

Science

Health & Medicine

Education & Training

Engineering

Others

By User Type

High School

Undergraduate

Postgraduate

Corporate

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global MOOC Market

Global MOOC market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of MOOC market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

