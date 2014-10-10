Medical Ultrasound Equipment Market Driven by Rising Demand of Point-of-Care Testing till 2027 – Koninklijke Philips, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Siemens Healthcare, Samsung Medison, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics
Medical Ultrasound Equipment Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology (Diagnostic Ultrasound, Therapeutic Ultrasound); Display (Color Ultrasound Devices, Black and White Ultrasound Devices); Portability (Trolley/Cart Based, Compact/Portable); Application (Cardiology, Radiology, Women’s health, Point of Care, Urology, Orthopedic, Cancer, Neurology, Others); End User (Hospitals, Private Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Laboratories, Ambulatory Surgical centers)
The report on Medical Ultrasound Equipment Market 2019 is one of the fastest developing element in Global Market. The Medical Ultrasound Equipment Market has observed continuous development in the past decade and is predictable to reach new levels of evolution during the estimate period 2019 to 2027. The report estimates the key elements at play in the market. To offer a clear summary of the market to user and helps to implement their Industry Development Schemes. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America
About Medical Ultrasound Equipment Market:
Medical Ultrasound are technology that uses high frequency sound wave for producing diagnostic images. These are non-invasive and safe procedure used for examination of body parts such as heart, organ and blood vessel in the abdomen and joints.
Medical Ultrasound Equipment Market with key Manufacturers:
- Analogic Corporation
- FUJIFILM Corporation
- GENERAL ELECTRIC
- ESAOTE SPA
- Hitachi Medical Systems Europe Holding AG
- Koninklijke Philips N.V
- CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION
- Siemens Healthcare Private Limited
- Samsung Medison Co., Ltd
- Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd
Segmentation of Global Medical Ultrasound Equipment Market:
The global Medical Ultrasound Equipment market is segmented on the basis of technology, display, portability, applications and end users. Based on technology the market is segmented into Diagnostic Ultrasound, Therapeutic Ultrasound. Based on display the market is segmented into Color Ultrasound Devices, Black and White Ultrasound Devices. Based on portability the market is segmented into Trolley/Cart Based, Compact/Portable. Based on application the market is segmented into Cardiology, Radiology, Women’s health, Point of Care, Urology, Orthopedic, Cancer, Neurology, Others. Based on end user the market is segmented into Hospitals, Private Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Laboratories, Ambulatory Surgical centers.
In the end, the Medical Ultrasound Equipment Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of Medical Ultrasound Equipment Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides a detailed insight of 2027 Global Medical Ultrasound Equipment Market covering all important parameters.
