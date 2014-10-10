Medical Ultrasound Equipment Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology (Diagnostic Ultrasound, Therapeutic Ultrasound); Display (Color Ultrasound Devices, Black and White Ultrasound Devices); Portability (Trolley/Cart Based, Compact/Portable); Application (Cardiology, Radiology, Women’s health, Point of Care, Urology, Orthopedic, Cancer, Neurology, Others); End User (Hospitals, Private Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Laboratories, Ambulatory Surgical centers)

The Medical Ultrasound Equipment Market has observed continuous development in the past decade and is predictable to reach new levels of evolution during the estimate period 2019 to 2027. The report estimates the key elements at play in the market. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America

About Medical Ultrasound Equipment Market:

Medical Ultrasound are technology that uses high frequency sound wave for producing diagnostic images. These are non-invasive and safe procedure used for examination of body parts such as heart, organ and blood vessel in the abdomen and joints.

Medical Ultrasound Equipment Market with key Manufacturers:

Analogic Corporation

FUJIFILM Corporation

GENERAL ELECTRIC

ESAOTE SPA

Hitachi Medical Systems Europe Holding AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Samsung Medison Co., Ltd

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd

Segmentation of Global Medical Ultrasound Equipment Market:

The global Medical Ultrasound Equipment market is segmented on the basis of technology, display, portability, applications and end users. Based on technology the market is segmented into Diagnostic Ultrasound, Therapeutic Ultrasound. Based on display the market is segmented into Color Ultrasound Devices, Black and White Ultrasound Devices. Based on portability the market is segmented into Trolley/Cart Based, Compact/Portable. Based on application the market is segmented into Cardiology, Radiology, Women’s health, Point of Care, Urology, Orthopedic, Cancer, Neurology, Others. Based on end user the market is segmented into Hospitals, Private Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Laboratories, Ambulatory Surgical centers.

