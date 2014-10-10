“The Latest Research Report Pyelonephritis Treatment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2019 – 2026 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – Data Bridge Market Research”

Top Companies Covered in this Report: MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC, Cipla Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Allecra Therapeutics, Entasis Therapeutics, Pfizer Inc, Allergan, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc, Spero Therapeutics, MerLion Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Merck & Co., Inc, others

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Cipla USA Inc, a subsidiary of Cipla Inc acquired worldwide rights excluding Greater China for prescription drug Zemdri (Plazomicin), an aminoglycoside antibacterial for the treatment of complicated Urinary Tract Infections (cUTI) including pyelonephritis from Achaogen Inc. The acquisition of Zemdri, expands the company’s infectious portfolio as well as represent major advances in the treatment of these patients through a targeted mode of action.

By Type

Acute Pyelonephritis

Chronic Pyelonephritis

By Treatment

Medication

Surgery

By Drugs

Plazomicin

Levofloxacin

Meropenem and Vaborbactam

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Pyelonephritis is also known as kidney infection is characterized by infections of one or both side of kidney. It can lead to permanently damage to the kidney and can cause a life threatening infection. People with kidney infection may experience fever, abdominal pain strong, persistent urge to urinate and nausea etc.

Market Drivers

Growing prevalence of kidney infections and injuries worldwide is drive the market growth

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

Recent launch of product and emerging new market is propelling g the market growth

The Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned In Pyelonephritis Treatment Market Report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. This helps gain better idea about the spread of this particular market in respective regions.

